 Volume 13, Issue 63  |  August 6, 2021

Dennis' Tidbits 080621

Dennis' Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

August 6, 2021

The global impact of a strong El Nino

Dennis 5Today marks the halfway point of summer 2021, with sunrise at 6:06 a.m. and a sunset at 7:49 p.m.

Local ocean temps haven’t changed since my last installment, running at 59-62 across the county as major upwelling is still running the show, with persistent westerly afternoon winds refusing to back off. Temps remain at levels that are 10-12 degrees below normal. 

On this date in 1983, the mercury topped out at a blistering 99 here in Laguna as part of the warmest August on record. August of 1983 was also the second wettest August on record in Laguna with nearly an inch of rain, and the average ocean temp for the month was a balmy 73.5 degrees with plenty of surf the entire month from both the Southern Hemisphere storms and Mexican hurricanes. These events were all products of arguably the strongest El Nino event of the 20th century. The two strongest El Nino events of the 20th century, 1982-83 and 1997-98, had major impacts on the weather across the entire globe.

The twists and turns in the ongoing dialogue between ocean and atmosphere in the Pacific can have a ripple effect on climate conditions in far-flung regions of the globe. This worldwide message is conveyed by shifts in tropical rainfall, which affect wind patterns over much of the globe. Imagine, if you will, a rushing stream flowing over and around a series of large boulders. The boulders create a train of waves that extend downstream, with crests and troughs that show up in fixed positions. If one of the boulders were to shift, the shape of the wave train would also change, and the crests and troughs might occur in different places.

Dense tropical rainclouds distort the air flow aloft (5-10 miles) above sea level, much as rocks distort the flow of a stream, or islands distort the winds that blow over them, but on a horizontal scale of thousands of miles. The waves in the airflow, in turn, determine the positions of the monsoons, as well as the storm tracks and belts of strong winds, better known as jet streams, which separate warm and cold regions at the Earth’s surface. 

In El Nino years, when the rain area that is usually centered over Indonesia and the far western Pacific moves eastward into the central Pacific, the waves in the flow aloft are affected, causing unseasonable weather over many regions of the globe. Laguna’s wettest season ever occurred as a result of the mega El Nino event of 1997-98, as the North Pacific storm track was displaced up to a thousand miles to the south. Storm after storm focused on all of California that winter instead of its usual target of the Pacific Northwest.

The impacts of El Nino upon climate in temperate latitudes show up most clearly in wintertime. For example, most El Nino winters are mild over western Canada and parts of the northern United States, and very wet over the southern United States from Texas to Florida. El Nino affects temperate climates in other seasons as well. But even during wintertime, El Nino is only one of a number of factors that influence temperate climates. El Nino years, therefore, are not always marked by “typical” El Nino conditions the way they are in parts of the tropics. Take notes, there’ll be a quiz in the morning!

Have a great weekend, ALOHA!

 

