 Volume 13, Issue 63  |  August 6, 2021

Guest Column Self-love: What is it 080621

Guest Column

Self-love: What is it?

By Dr. Vidya Reddy

“Self-love” – what the heck does that even really mean? For many of us, the idea of loving oneself is a totally foreign concept. 

I know all the “peace” and “love” stuff I often talk about can sound so woo-woo…but isn’t love where it all begins?

The very definition of self-love is: Love of self. 

This is further explained with two key attributes of what self-love looks like – 

it is:

--An appreciation of one’s own worth or virtue;

--Proper regard for and attention to one’s own happiness or well-being. 

It’s that simple. Yet, with all this other stuff in our lives, it’s easy to push down appreciation of our own worth and ignore our own well-being. We are all guilty of becoming so busy that we forget to meditate, or we take care of someone else’s need before our own, or we break a promise, or we are late, or we find ourselves rushing. And in those moments of turbulence, our self-love, the appreciation of our own worth, gets tested. 

When we live in a mode of fight-or-flight existence, there is little room for self-love. In fact, when we come from a place of fear or stress, we ask these types of questions:

--Am I lovable?

--Do I need to change something about myself so people will love me?

--Does that person love me the way I love them?

We could go on forever in this circular devolution of self-worth but when we look to our most genuine self that is whole and pure and perfect and abundant and infinite…we realize there is only love and it is ever expanding and ever available because we are love and we are lovable!

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Johnny Antezana

Dr. Vidya Reddy

As a thought exercise, I’ve learned a lot of things over the past few months and feel compelled to share them with you in the spirit of robust helpfulness. If you would like more information, techniques, and meditation based on Life Lessons, please refer to my podcast: https://naturally-happy.com/podcast/.

To inspire self-love within you today, take a moment to reflect on these quotes. Really get a feel for what self-love feels like, looks like, thinks like…if you loved yourself, how would you feel?

“Self-love begins when we observe our actions and words with compassion as if we were our own best friend.” –Sara M Bosworth

“Just as you’d think, it’s love – particular, self-love – that makes the world go around.” –Henry Louis Gates, Jr.

“Often we are reluctant to promote self-love mostly because we confuse it with selfishness. Since we are humans, we ought to have a healthy love for ourselves; it is from this fount that love flows out to others.” –Mason Olds

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Kavita Reddy

Appreciate your own worth

“Nurturing your body seems simple, but for me it feels like an extreme act of self-love.” –Danielle d’Entremont

Powerful stuff, right? You may find value in returning to these again once you have meditated.

We can all relate to moments of feeling unworthy, less than, or times when we have questioned our self-worth. Just remember that you are not alone, and you are so worthy of love! So today, this week, or this month, commit yourself to self-love. 

All love begins with self-love, so as you begin to nurture and nourish yourself, your own mindset will get better, and you will see the world open up to you as well. Your self-love daily practice can begin today with this easy guided meditation. 

Timeless wisdom teaches us that the source of all kindness is self-kindness; the source of all compassion is self-compassion; the source of all forgiveness is self-forgiveness; and the source of all love is self-love. And yet our lives today often paint us a different picture of ourselves through a lens of wanting, lacking, or being less than. 

I’m here to tell you that you are enough. Even on the days that seem utterly impossible to love yourself, I love you, and that means you can love you too. I get it. It’s not so easy sometimes, but we have to do the work. Through the daily practice of self-kindness, self-forgiveness, self-compassion, and self-love, we can begin the process of healing and transformation that you truly desire. Let me show you how to shift your mind. 

When you understand that all love flows from self-love, you have an opportunity to shift your entire life and live it purely and miraculously from the inside out.

In Peace, Love and Gratitude. 

‘Til next time.

Dr. Vidya Reddy, ND, AMS, DAC, CLC

www.Naturally-Happy.com

 

