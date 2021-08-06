NewLeftHeader

few clouds

70.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 63  |  August 6, 2021

Grants awarded to Sawdust Festival and KX FM 080621

Grants awarded to Sawdust Festival and KX FM through arts-related Grant Relief Program

Two nonprofits in South Orange County’s art community facing challenges because of COVID-19 received grants from OC Supervisor Lisa Bartlett’s Arts Related Small Business & Nonprofit Grant Relief Program. Approximately $1 million in grant funding was available to support qualifying arts-related small businesses and nonprofits impacted by COVID-19. Grant awards ranged from $5,000 to $20,000 for nonprofits based on organizational revenue, and $5,000 to $12,000 for small businesses based on the number of full-time equivalent (FTE) employees.

Grants awarded KX FM

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

 (L-R) OC Supervisor Lisa Bartlett with KX FM staff members: Ed Steinfeld – Morning Host, Alyssa Hayek – General Manager, Erica Delamare – Music Director, and Jayne Herring – Development Director

To qualify, the business or nonprofit must have met the following eligibility requirements: 

--Must have no more than 25 full-time equivalent (FTE) employees. 

--Must be a for-profit business or a nonprofit organization 501(c)(3), 501(c)(6), or 501(c)(19) and eligible to receive federal funding. 

--Home-based businesses are eligible (home mortgages or owner’s salary are not permissible expenses). 

Grants awarded Sawdust

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

 (L-R) OC Supervisor Lisa Bartlett and Trevor LePenske – Sawdust Festival Secretary, Board of Directors

--Independent contractors and sole proprietors are eligible; however, funds cannot be used for salary, lost profits, or lost income. 

--Must have been in operation on/before February 15, 2020, and have not permanently closed. 

--Main place of business must be located within the 5th Supervisorial District (South County). 

--Must be willing to attest to a statement that the award was used in response to the negative economic impact of COVID-19 and attest to compliance with all local, state, and federal COVID guidelines and orders. 

--Funds cannot be used for tax revenue replacement, loan payments, or overtime.

--Detailed requirements can be found by clicking here. Again, grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. So don’t delay; gather your documents and apply today!

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.