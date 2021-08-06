Blue Bell volunteers win Excellence awards from the Cat Writers’ Association
Pamela Knudsen and Lynette Brasfield, longtime volunteers for the nonprofit Blue Bell Foundation for Cats, have been awarded Certificates of Excellence by the global Cat Writers’ Association for their writing about, of course, fabulous felines.
Each of their articles, and in Brasfield’s case a booklet too, will be entered for the top prizes in three different categories.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Dianne Russell
Lynette Brasfield (left) and Pamela Knudsen are thrilled to win Excellence awards from the Cat Writers’ Association
Knudsen’s article, a winner in the Lifestyle category, is entitled Just You and Me, Cat. It’s a lyrical, beautifully written piece about the way she and her cat Bobcat adjusted to the loss of their beloved furry companion, Lexington.
“I am so honored to have received this Excellence award, not only because my writing was found to be worthy, but also because the award, to me, pays tribute to my precious Bobcat who passed away in January 2021,” Knudsen says.
“I was going through chemotherapy and facing cancer surgery when he passed, and to lose him was like losing a huge 24/7 support system. He got me through some rough times. My story showcases our bond and his sweetness, as well as the bond between two animals.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Pamela Knudsen
Pamela’s article about the bond between cats and humans featured her beloved late cat, Bobcat
Brasfield won an award for her article “Laguna Retirees Enjoy Life in the Canyon,” first published in Stu News Laguna. The piece provides a delightful look at the life and times of the 50 mostly senior cats who live in the two spacious Blue Bell cottages in the Canyon. The category was entitled “Article: Rescue and Advocacy.”
“I love the parallels between human and feline retirement lifestyles,” Brasfield says. “The many naps they take. The joys and comforts of late-life companionship. How watching the passing show brings such pleasure to their days – in the case of humans, TV or movies, or people, and for the cats at Blue Bell, the lizards, butterflies, and birds that grace the gardens outside their ‘catios.’”
A short book written by Brasfield, The Story of Blue Bell, also won an award in the “Nonfiction book, rescue and advocacy” category. The booklet traces the entwined histories of the Blue Bell cat sanctuary and Laguna Beach, their respective challenges, and triumphs.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Dianne Russell
Volunteer Terri Karman provided photos and advice to Lynette while she was writing “The Story of Blue Bell”
“The book was a collaborative effort,” Brasfield notes. “I had the best time interviewing volunteers and staff who have been associated in some cases for decades with Blue Bell.
“Terri Karman provided me with fabulous photos. Terri also helped with the editorial, helping me to fine-tune the narrative when I got lost in the weeds. Susan Hamil [chairperson of the Foundation] dug up pictures from way back. Newsletters dating back decades were a great help. Brian Flynn offered his graphic design skills for free.
“And enormous thanks go to the visionary Jeff Zakaryan, who conceived the idea for the book and was a source of inspiration and great encouragement.”
Hamil and Zakaryan were both thrilled to hear the news. “Pamela and Lynette have contributed so much to Blue Bell over the years,” Hamil says. “Terri’s photos are so beautiful and appropriate for the story.”
Zakaryan, chairperson of the nonprofit’s Advisory Board, also expressed pride in the volunteers.
“Most great stories spring from the heart, and Lynette and Pamela are masters at expressing the loving relationships unique to the cat and human bond,” he says.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Terri Karman
Blue Bell cats love their spacious retirement home
A longtime freelancer, Knudsen’s work has been published in media including the Los Angeles Times, Orange Coast Magazine, the Laguna Beach Independent, Stu News Laguna, and the Daily Pilot. Her cat-themed pieces have appeared in the literary journal, The Main Review, as well as local media.
Knudsen is currently writing a children’s book – unsurprisingly, cat-themed!
She also pens a popular blog, www.catladyinthecanyon.com, about her life with cats. Her entries are heartwarming insightful, and often amusing. Her winning entry can be viewed here.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Terri Karman
Retired cats, just like their human counterparts, love to nap in a favorite bed – here Jambo rests after a busy time watching birds and butterflies
Brasfield is the author of a novel, Nature Lessons, published by St. Martin’s Press, NY, and a former editor of Stu News Laguna. She’s currently freelancing for publications including Stu News and Orange Coast Magazine, and will be teaching a fiction class at the Susi Q Center this fall, entitled “How to Write a Publishable Novel.”
Her winning article can be found here.
Blue Bell Foundation for Cats will be holding its annual Champagne Brunch Fundraiser on September 26 at Seven7Seven, 777 Laguna Canyon Rd, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tickets are $70 and include champagne, a delicious brunch, silent auction, and the joyful companionship of fellow cat-lovers. For more information, visit www.bluebellcats.org.