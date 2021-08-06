NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 63  |  August 6, 2021

Laguna Beach businesswomen serve as “sharks” in Girls Inc. of OC’s Shark Tank showcase

Girls Inc. of Orange County, the Santa Ana-based affiliate of the national nonprofit whose mission is to inspire girls to be smart, strong, and bold, hosted its second annual Shark Tank Showcase as part of its annual summer Smart-Ups program on July 28.

Laguna Beach residents Cheryl Osborn, President of Casco Contractors, and Kim Shepherd, retired CEO and author, served as “sharks” for the event, offering strategic entrepreneurship advice and generous business investments to the young female entrepreneurs of Girls Inc.

Submitted photo

Kim Shepherd, retired CEO and author 

Girls Inc. of Orange County’s Shark Tank-style showcase is part of the nonprofit’s annual summer Smart-Ups program for business-savvy fourth through sixth-grade girls to pitch their businesses via Zoom to “shark” investors. Cheryl Osborn and Kim Shepherd’s participation in the event presented opportunities for the young women of Girl’s Inc. to learn the art of business deals firsthand and feel empowered to take on future leadership opportunities. 

Submitted photo

Cheryl Osborn, President of Casco Contractors

The summer Smart-Ups program uses an experience-based approach to teach young girls of Orange County about entrepreneurship, leadership, economics, and consumer issues. Participating girls create their own businesses and are then put to the test learning to develop a business plan, mission, website, and more. 

The nonprofit’s goal is to equip participants with the skills to make informed financial decisions while empowering them to pursue entrepreneurship. The Smart-Ups program and Shark Tank Showcase allows girls to improve their knowledge and practice technology, branding, networking, finance, and advertising. 

Established in 1954 as the Harbor Area Girls Club, Girls Inc. of Orange County has been a respected member of the nonprofit community for 65 years. The mission of Girls Inc. is to inspire all girls to be strong, smart, and bold. 

Girls Inc. of Orange County positively changes the lives of over 3,500 girls, ages 5 to 18, each year, by providing year-round holistic, compensatory, and intentional programming focusing on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Math), financial literacy, entrepreneurship, sound body image, healthy relationships, and college and career readiness. 

To learn more, visit www.girlsinc-oc.org.

 

