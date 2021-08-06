Laguna Candles: A passion for candles ignites women-owned and family-run business
By DIANNE RUSSELL
Photos by Mary Hurlbut
“I’ve always loved candles,” says Sharie Hendricks, founder of Laguna Candles. “But in 2003 I noticed that I couldn’t find any without paraffin. I wanted a clean burning candle in my home.
“I started to research different types of wax,” says Sharie.
And then, along with her husband Clarence, a product photographer at the time and graphic designer, she started her own company, Laguna Candles –eventually bringing her three daughters and granddaughter into the business.
However, running a business wasn’t a new endeavor for Sharie, who had previous experience owning and promoting a skin care product line.
Laguna Candles finds a home
Located in The Hive, Laguna Candles is a women-owned, family-run business. Sharie utilizes a proprietary coconut oil wax blend, and all candles are lovingly hand-poured and hand-crafted in the Laguna Beach facility. Their candles are sustainable, ecologically-sound, and pesticide-free. The ingredients involve no animal testing, the wicks are 100 percent unbleached cotton, and the candles are phthalates, parabens, and sulfate-free. Laguna Candles stands behind their claim of unparalleled fragrance integrity, and they adhere to the highest quality and regulatory standards.
“Our candles work well even for people with allergies, because they are pure and some are unscented,” says Sharie. “We also refill and repurpose the vessels, as sustainability is a key focus of ours.”
Sharie and Clarence Hendricks
On fire
According to businessoffashion.com, “The candle market is on fire.”
As interest in both self-care and home decor flourish, scented candles have become indispensable accessories.
“My business concept was based on idea that I wanted my daughters to be able to work for themselves,” Sharie says. “At the very beginning, we carried
candles from other companies. In time, we wanted to create a line of our own. In our early days, production was based in our garage. Before long, it became clear moving into a location would be necessary for the growth of our company. It was around that time that we made our transition to The Hive where we’ve been for three years now. To expand manufacturing, we have production in a second OC location as well.
When Sharie says her business is female run, she’s not exaggerating. Each of her daughters play a significant role in the business. Candice on Strategy, Amy on Marketing, Morgan on Production. Even her granddaughter Skye helps with social media.
Her husband Clarence, not at all a stranger to being an ally of female leadership, heads sales and in-house graphics.
Sharie admits that her daughters weren’t always gung-ho about joining the business. Sharie describes them as initially “annoyed” in their younger years by the idea of taking time away from their social lives to pitch in with the business. With time, however, they realized that it wasn’t just a hobby. Laguna Candles now has 10 employees.
Longtime Laguna residents
The Hendricks family moved to the Audubon in Laguna from Lynwood, Calif., in the late 1980s and spent seven years there. They later relocated to Laguna Beach where the kids went to school.
The girls’ teachers still reach out to Sharie to buy products. Over the years, the candles served as school year gifts.
Multiple fragrances to choose from
Beautiful burn
Each of Laguna Candles’ elegant fragrances has been designed in collaboration with a master perfumer. For testing purposes, they’re offered in a sample kit in which the buyer can choose eight of them to try out.
There are a variety of fragrances:
--Laguna Paradise: Citrus/Verbena
--Caribbean Teakwood: Peppercorn Spice/Tobacco Leaf/Teakwood/Sandalwood/Amber/Dark Musk
--Black Sea: Citrus/Sea Salt/Ozone/Plum/Cardamom/Amber/Dark Musk
--Champagne Rose: Apple Blossom/Pink Pepper Blond Woods
--Mahogany Palo Santo: Palo Santo/Dried Coconut/White Honey/Cedar
--Eucalyptus & Mint: Eucalyptus/Mint
--Peony Peach & Rose: Wild Rose/Peony/Peach
--Golden Teakwood: Lemon/Bergamot/Cashmere/White Musk
“Our signature fragrance is Laguna Paradise,” Sharie says. “It’s a citrus verbena, and people love it.”
Giving back
“Even as we expand globally, we are committed to maintaining our local presence, and reinvesting in the beautiful community that makes our success here in the states possible,” says Sharie. “In addition to creating jobs for local residents, we cultivate partnerships with local businesses and work with organizations to promote economic growth here in the United States.” They also support other local artists in town who create unique collectible vessels.
Throughout the industry, it appears that the consumer is looking for longevity when purchasing candles, intending them for display long after the candle has burned. Customers often repurpose the keepsake vessels or bring them back to refill.
Laguna Candles’ specialty is curating exclusive candle brands
“I came from an artistic family and knew what it was like,” Sharie says. “Once we launched, I wanted to do what I could to support local artists, and we will continue to do so.”
Pandemic
After being closed for a year, the store just reopened to the public two weekends ago. Before the pandemic, they offered well-received date night and corporate team-building events, often utilizing the offerings of local restaurants and wineries for event menus. Due to COVID-related restrictions, in-person events have been temporarily suspended; however, virtual events are an option.
Private label
Laguna Candles’ specialty is curating exclusive candle brands through private labeling.
“Retail took a hit during 2020. It certainly wasn’t an easy period to run a small business, however we’ve continued to receive support for our private label offering,” Sharie says. “We’ve supplied hotels such as the Montage, spas, and more with our beautiful candles. We’re also excited to help others start their own businesses.”
Her Private Label Starter Package is specifically designed with this in mind. A huge investment is not required and there isn’t a lot of inventory to store. Between a reasonable minimum order quantity, and several perfume grade fragrances to choose from, one can be up and running in no time at all.
Check out their Instagram for the great giveaway
Looking ahead
“It’s great to have the family together in one place, especially now that Clarence and I are over 65,” Sharie says. “The input from multiple perspectives has been so valuable.
“At the moment, we’re working on the fall/winter collection, additional home items, and a body care fragrance collection.”
Biggest giveaway
Laguna Candles is sharing one of their most exciting giveaways yet on Instagram at @lagunacandles.
Sharie says, “Last month I participated in a podcast hosted by smallbizlady (to access, click here). As a founder, I found the discussion truly inspiring. I’ve decided to offer a giveaway that would be a lasting opportunity for one of our loyal followers. Most are aware Laguna Candles is a Black and woman-owned business. A family business. We realize that many small businesses have struggled during the relentless pandemic we find ourselves in the midst of. We can totally relate as a small business that has faced challenges ourselves. Despite this, our loyal customers have continued to support us, and we’d like to express our sincere thanks. We also want to show our support of others with their small business goals. To do this, for the first time we’re giving away one of our starter kits!”
These packages include 100 candles with your logo and your choice of two fragrances in a custom gift box with your branding. Its retail value is $1,350. The winner will receive it for free.
The winner will be announced on Tuesday, Aug 10.
Laguna Candles is located at 821 Laguna Canyon Rd in The Hive.
They are open 12-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
For contest details, go to http://instagram.com/lagunacandles/.
For more information on Laguna Candles, go to www.lagunacandles.com.