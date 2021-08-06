NewLeftHeader

South Laguna Civic Association to hold Zoom 080621

South Laguna Civic Association to hold Zoom meeting to discuss fire station situation

The City of Laguna Beach is planning to find a new location for Station 4, the fire station on the corner of Virginia Way and Second Avenue in South Laguna. The South Laguna Civic Association will have a special Zoom meeting on Wednesday, Aug 11 on 6 p.m. to discuss the possibilities, and encourage public input in advance of the Council agenda item on August 24.

To join the meeting, click here.

Association board members will present information on the progress of the City’s search, including information on the Mitigated Negative Declaration and analysis of a proposed redevelopment of the closed Ti Amo restaurant for the planned fire station. 

Your comments and questions are welcome. 

Contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more information.

South Laguna pink women

Submitted photo

South Coast Hospital Auxiliary members (“candy stripers”) helped make local fire station possible, seen here circa 1960

South Laguna has a long history of being involved with community fire protection. In fact, without local volunteers and donations, the present fire station would not exist. Community fundraising made it possible to purchase South Laguna’s first fire truck – a second-hand one from the City of Palm Springs. Cora Barr is one of the “candy stripers” in the photo above.

The “fire hall” was truly a community facility, hosting social events and meetings. When the fire horn sounded, volunteers would run from their homes to address the emergency. Later, fire protection was paid for by local taxpayers through a locally funded County service area, but the station was still staffed with volunteers into the 1970s.

This Zoom meeting will be a first step to assure that the thoughts, concerns, and suggestions of South Laguna residents are meaningfully incorporated into the City’s decision about replacing this important facility. The goal is to work in collaboration with the City in the selection of a new location for the fire station.

