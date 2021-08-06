Local projects head to Coastal Commission 080621

Local projects head to Coastal Commission, residential project and appeal both withdrawn

By SARA HALL

While a number of Laguna Beach projects or hearings were initially on the agenda for a state agency next week, it’s been pared down after one was postponed and another withdrawn.

California Coastal Commission was scheduled to consider several local items on Friday, Aug 13, but a Coastal Development Permit application from Crystal Cove State Park was postponed and an appeal of a residential project by a Laguna Beach couple and a City Council member (as a private citizen, not a representative of the council) was withdrawn.

In terms of locally notable items on the CCC agenda, that leaves a permit application for renovation work at Coast Inn and a time extension for certification of the city’s Local Coastal Program amendment related to streamlining the design review process.

The item that has sparked the most community interest is the (now withdrawn) appeal on the residential project at 1007 Gaviota Dr, filed by Mark and Sharon Fudge and George Weiss, a member of Laguna Beach City Council who signed the appeal as an individual not a representative of council.

Project plans included demolishing an existing duplex and constructing a new single-family residence on an ocean-fronting property on a bluff.

Design Review Board approved the project 3-2 on March 11. It was appealed to the council, which voted 4-1 on May 4 to grant the appeal and modify the DRB’s approval with more restrictive conditions of approval for the CDP. Weiss was the lone dissenting vote.

The approval of the CDP is what was being appealed to the California Coastal Commission. CCC staff had recommended determining that a “substantial issue” existed with respect to the grounds on which appeal was filed, which would have sent the project to a de novo hearing with the Coastal Commission at a later date.

After the project application was withdrawn, as confirmed by multiple City and CCC officials, the appeal was subsequently withdrawn from next week’s Coastal Commission agenda.

The project application withdrawal nullified the local action and rendered the appeal moot, confirmed California Coastal Commission Legislative Director Sarah Christie in an email to Stu News Laguna on Thursday.

Property owner Mike Gray will work with the city on addressing the issues raised in the appeal, noted Laguna Beach Community Development Director Marc Wiener in a separate email to Stu News Laguna on Thursday.

“The city intends to collaborate with Coastal Commission staff on the processing of this project to avoid potential findings of substantial issue,” Wiener added.

Gray confirmed in an email to Stu News Laguna on Thursday that they intend on revising and working with CCC staff as they finalize their project.

“Over the last several years we have worked hard with Coastal staff in developing our plans,” Gray said. “We understand it is a difficult process and will continue to work with them to get over the last hurdle, and in the process take a great project and make it even better.”

He and his wife, Lori, are anxious to once again call Laguna home, he added.

A rendering of the previously proposed (now withdrawn) project at 1007 Gaviota Dr

In the now withdrawn CCC appeal, the Fudges and Weiss claim that the previously proposed development is inconsistent with the certified LCP.

According to the appellants, “the city’s approval of the project allowed for development that is inconsistent with the certified LCP in the following ways:

--Improper bluff edge determination.

--Allowed new development to rely on an existing shoreline protective device/did not require a waiver of future shoreline protection.

--Allowed obsolete structures (three seawalls) to remain at the site in conjunction with new development.

--Allowed for encroachment of private development into public coastal access.

--Other issues: Unpermitted demolition of a duplex and replacement with SFR on the coast. Possibly inconsistent with SB330.”

City council approved the CDP without the support needed to make the required findings per the code, the CCC appeal reads.

According to the Fudges and Weiss, as described in the appeal, “the evidence in the record shows a lack of factual conformity with all the applicable provisions of the general plan, including the certified Local Coastal Program.” The project as approved in not in conformance with the public access and public recreation policies, and, unless properly conditioned, the project “most certainly” would have significant adverse impacts on the environment.

They suggested that a “substantial issue” be found.

Coastal staff did ultimately recommend that a substantial issue be found, with respect to the grounds on which appeal was filed because “the city’s decision that the development is consistent with the provisions of the certified LCP regarding new development on a bluff property was not adequately supported by documents in the record file or the local CDP’s findings.”

“In addition, there are substantial issues as to whether the city-approved addition conforms to the required setbacks or whether it would increase the size or degree of nonconformities onsite, as well as the perpetuation of potentially obsolete bluff retention structures onsite. Further information is required to determine whether or not the project is consistent with the relevant policies of the LCP,” the CCC staff report on the appeal explains.

The project a 1007 Gaviota initially caused a stir when the appeal of the DRB decision went before council and a conversation between Weiss and fellow Councilmember Toni Iseman while on break was overheard on a hot mic during the May 4 meeting.

The two discussed the appeal of the DRB-approved project that was on the council agenda later that night. Weiss called the project “nasty” and “bad” during the exchange, saying he still had questions and would likely vote against the project. He and Iseman also talked about Gray, who owns the property in question, noting his wealth and that he is the son of Robert Gray, co-founder of St. John Knits.

On May 14, Gray wrote and emailed a letter of complaint to the Fair Political Practices Commission objecting to the comments. FPPC eventually responded that the actions taken by the officials are not governed by the Political Reform Act and the complaint failed to establish any violations of the Act.

The project also made news when Weiss first signed on to the appeal.

At a council meeting, after public speakers commented on the appeal, Weiss emphasized that he signed on as an individual, not a council member.

Weiss’ fellow council members were prompted at the meeting in late June to direct city staff to send a letter emphasizing the distinction between the council’s position and the individual council member’s opinion as a citizen.

A letter signed by Mayor Bob Whalen was sent to the CCC on July 2. He reiterated the DRB’s decision and council’s vote to uphold it. Whalen wrote that the appellant information identified Weiss as a council member and that he had the dissenting vote on the project.

“In order to avoid any confusion as to the city’s position on the project, I am writing to make clear that Mr. Weiss was not authorized by the city to file an appeal of the approved coastal development permit, either in a representative capacity or as an individual Councilmember in his official capacity,” Whalen wrote. “At most, he joined in the appeal as a private citizen, assuming he had the necessary standing to do so, which we presume is for you to determine.”

He added that through action of the council, they supported the project, which had already been revised to address neighbor concerns. Whalen urged CCC not to find a substantial issue and to determine not to review the project at a de novo hearing.

The other Laguna Beach item removed from the Coastal Commission agenda hasn’t been as contentious but is still locally noteworthy.

The application from California State Parks includes improvement work to three public parking lots with new drainage and ADA compliance features, in addition to like-for-like replacement of pedestrian/vehicle bridge at Crystal Cove State Park.

The Crystal Cove postponement was due to a workload issue to provide staff more time to finish their report.

Still scheduled on the CCC agenda is the CDP application from Dig Coast Inn, LLC.

A previous rendering of the Coast Inn project

Plans include renovation of 17,042 square feet of historic hotel (the Coast Inn), including interior remodel of 24 rooms, repair of exterior features, and restoration of historic turrets and signage, at 1401 South Coast Hwy.

Existing development also includes a 54-seat restaurant/bar, and four office suites.

Initially, proposed improvements included construction of a new rooftop deck with a pool and bar in addition to interior and exterior repairs. Following the Commission’s substantial issue finding on the local Coastal Development Permit on November 5, 2020, the applicant reduced the project’s scope.

The applicant now proposes remodel of exterior and interior features, a 320-square-foot addition of new habitable interior floor area, and construction of new turrets and signage consistent with historic site photographs.

City Council may require revisions to the proposed signage pursuant to local requirements and the city must review other changes to the project which the applicant has proposed or that the commission may require through this de novo action.

A special condition requires the submittal of final plans reflecting any locally-required changes for executive director review and written approval prior to permit issuance. If council requires substantial changes to the signage or other project features, a permit amendment will be required.

Coastal staff is recommending approval of the proposed project.

Also still scheduled on the CCC agenda is the public hearing and action to extend time limit for commission action up to one year for certification of city of Laguna Beach LCP amendment.

It would amend the Implementing Ordinances portion of the certified LCP to streamline the design review process; waive requirement for design review associated fuel modification programs; and establish new wireless telecommunication procedures.

Coastal staff is recommending approval of the item.

The California Coastal Commission meets virtually August 11-13, starting at 9 a.m. each day. South Coast District (Orange County) items are on the agenda for Friday, Aug 13. The time extension item is under the section for Local Coastal Programs, item 8a. The Coast Inn item is under the section for Coastal Permit Applications, item 10a.

The agenda, speaker request forms, and more information can be found here.

Speakers are asked to submit a request by 5 p.m. on August 12 (the day before the hearing) to assist with meeting management sign up. CCC will stop taking speaker requests by 8:30 a.m. on each day of the meeting.

Upon submittal of the speaker form, you will receive an email reply with a link to join the Zoom meeting.

To listen in or comment by phone, call CCC staff at (415) 904-5202. If you only wish to listen to the meeting by phone, staff will provide a call-in number. If you wish to speak on an agenda item by phone, be prepared to tell staff your name, which agenda item you wish to speak on, and provide a telephone number where Commission staff may reach you.

A live stream of the meeting may also be viewed here.