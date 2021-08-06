Council considers another censure 080621

Council considers another censure, remodel of Pacific Edge Hotel, monarch butterfly garden

By SARA HALL

City Council has another packed and varied agenda on Tuesday (August 10), including another censure request of two council members, the remodel and expansion of Pacific Edge Hotel, and a monarch butterfly and pollinator garden in Heisler Park.

Also on the agenda: An adjustment on the limit on campaign contributions, a project update from the Wildlife Mitigation and Fire Safety subcommittee, receiving the Evacuation Time Study Report, and adoption of a resolution to support ending child marriage under 18, no exceptions.

Mayor Bob Whalen is making the request for censure of Councilmembers George Weiss and Toni Iseman.

Whalen is requesting the censure because of alleged unauthorized disclosure of closed session confidential information.

The report for the censure, prepared by Whalen and City Attorney Phil Kohn, explained the process of closed session meetings. Closed session meetings may include conferring with city’s legal counsel, and that the Brown Act provides that a person may not disclose confidential information that was acquired during a closed session to someone not entitled to receive it.

On June 29, council convened a closes session on the advice of the city attorney to discuss matters related to the renovation of Hotel Laguna, according to the report. No action was taken at the meeting that required a public report and nothing was announced when council reconvened in open session. Council did not authorize the disclosure of the confidential information discussed at the closed session.

According to the report, on July 8, Mark and Sharon Fudge sent an email to the city manager and others with the subject line “Improper Closed Session?”

A letter was attached to the email that stated, in part: “Recently, we have become aware that the City Council of Laguna Beach took an action to allow further permitting at the Hotel Laguna during the hearing of Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in closed session. The item was head and discussed, moved and voted on with three council members affirming the new permitting and two council members in opposition.”

On July 21, Mark Fudge virtually participated in a Planning Commission meeting and commented that he had it “on good authority” that a discussion of the Hotel Laguna project was done in closed session. He claimed it was not proper, above board, or transparent. He also noted that he shared the information with the district attorney’s office and other authorities.

During the July 27 council meeting, Fudge repeated the comments and added that he had a meeting with concerned citizens regarding Hotel Laguna on July 1. Fudge said both Weiss and Iseman attended the meeting, as well as former mayor Paul Freeman.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Councilmember George Weiss

Fudge went on to say that he was told about the June 29 closed session at his July 1 meeting with residents and that “many things were discussed,” including a project presented by staff to get the “hotel opened up” and “red tags removed so that the project can move forward.”

During his comments, Fudge also said that the Brown Act “took a beating” because of the closed session discussion and vote, calling it “wholly inappropriate.”

Fudge also said he believed the two council members who spoke up feared the city was “running rogue” and working on a project that should have been discussed in a public hearing. Residents need confidence that things are heard, treated properly, and the public is allowed to participate, he said at the council meeting.

His public commented concluded with the outcome of the closed session vote, with Mayor Whalen, Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf, and Councilmember Peter Blake voting in support, Weiss dissenting, and Iseman abstaining.

Later during the July 27 council meeting, Blake commented on the “1,000-pound elephant in the room” of the closed session leaks, which are illegal and compromise the entire council, he said.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Councilmember Toni Iseman

At the time, Blake committed to bringing a censure request against Weiss and Iseman.

There was also some back-and-forth disagreement between Blake and Iseman during the meeting, each denying being the source for past closed session leaks.

In the censure report for next week’s meeting, it’s also noted that council members take an oath of office and are required to follow a code of ethics.

Whalen notes in his request that Weiss and Iseman are aware of the council’s desire to maintain the confidentiality of the information discussed at the June 29 closed session and it was their legal obligation to maintain it.

“Nevertheless, as evidenced by Mark Fudge’s written communications and public comments, Councilmembers Weiss and Iseman made a unilateral decision to voluntarily disclose confidential information to those persons present at the July 1, 2021, meeting at Mr. Fudge’s office and/or to discuss and confirm the accuracy of confidential information improperly disclosed,” the report reads.

By divulging that information, Weiss and Iseman “undermined the integrity of the City Council’s operations and deliberations,” Whalen and Kohn wrote in the censure report.

“They have also adversely impacted the ability of the City Council to effectively perform its functions going forward as there will be a chilling effect on future closed session discussions for concern about further improper disclosures,” the report reads. “To better ensure future compliance by all council members with the confidentiality requirements of the Brown Act, it is important not to ignore the improper disclosures described above and to have the full City Council address this matter and determine appropriate response.”

A censure by City Council is to be “treated as an official expression of disapproval or criticism.” There is no fine, suspension, loss of compensation or benefits, or any other form of penalty or discipline.

Any council member may make a motion either to take no action on the censure request, or to deny or approve the censure request.

Click on photo for a larger image

Rendering by Luxigon/Courtesy of City of LB

A rendering of the highway elevation view of the Pacific Edge Hotel project

Also during regular business, council will consider several permits and items related to the remodel and expansion of an existing hotel resort complex (Pacific Edge Hotel) with restaurants and conference facilities at 647 S Coast Hwy. and 610-668 Sleepy Hollow Ln.

The Planning Commission unanimously recommended the approval after reviewing the project on March 17, but modified some conditions reflecting their key concerns.

The project includes a remodel of nine existing buildings, relocation of the pool and spa, construction of a 53-vehicle subsurface parking garage, and a new hotel building, restriping the parking areas, a new porte cochère, roadway improvements along Sleepy Hollow Lane, new office and conference areas, a new café with outdoor dining, HVAC equipment, and landscaping.

Overall, the project will provide an additional 25 hotel rooms, for a total of 156 rooms.

A reconfiguration of the existing oceanfront restaurants established at the Villa and Driftwood buildings will increase the number of seats provided by 14, and a new 63-seat café with outdoor seating is proposed at the Coast building.

A variance is required to construct a new elevator to meet fire code access requirements that will exceed the maximum building height.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

A monarch butterfly in Laguna Beach

During the consent calendar on Tuesday, council will consider establishing a monarch butterfly and pollinator garden in Heisler Park, which includes planting of native milkweed plants and installation of an educational sign. If approved, the action will also direct staff to work with volunteers for coordination and planting.

Laguna Beach Garden Club has agreed to donate the informational signage and provide the initial native milkweed plants.

“The purpose of the garden is to spread public awareness about the endangered monarch butterflies and allow the public to view the butterflies,” the staff report explains.

The proposed special habitat for North America’s arguably most beloved butterfly was presented at a Recreation Committee on June 7. Committee members unanimously supported the proposal, saying it’s non-invasive, usable, achievable.

“Who could be against butterflies?” committee member Anna Cathleen Greiner said at the June meeting.

Volunteers hope to create a butterfly garden and conservation sanctuary for monarch butterflies in an approximately 200-square-foot area at the park, on a sloped space slightly inland of the whale sculpture.

A pollinator garden would fit in nicely in the area, said Laura Ford, local resident and founder of Pollinator Protection Fund of Laguna Beach (a nonprofit formally organized earlier this year), when she presented the idea to the Rec Committee in June.

The slightly sloped space was chosen because it already has irrigation, is in need of some more planting, and is a good location for interaction with the public, she explained.

Also on Tuesday, the council will consider an ordinance which adjusts the limit on campaign contributions.

On January 21, 2020, council unanimously approved the adjustment of the amount for campaign contribution limitations in accordance with city code to $440 from $360, which was the level set in 2010 and had not been adjusted since.

Council will also hear the Wildlife Mitigation and Fire Safety subcommittee’s update of project implementation (regarding previously approved fire safety improvement opportunities) and receive the Evacuation Time Study Report.

The evacuation study estimates times, identifies impaired access areas, and helps further inform the city’s emergency planning efforts.

Another item during regular business recommends the council adopt a resolution to support ending child marriage under 18, no exceptions.

“Each year minors are coerced and forced into marriages in cities across the United States,” the staff report reads.

The California Coalition to End Child Marriage brings awareness to current laws in California that allow for the abuse of minors, city staff explain in the report. The Coalition and its partners advocate for adopting legislation that restricts marriage to a contract between two consenting adults at a minimum age of 18, typically called “No Child Marriage, No Exceptions” laws.

Whalen recommended adopting the resolution, as eight other Orange County cities have done.

The council agenda is available online here. The closed session begins at 3:30 p.m., and the regular meeting at 5 p.m.

To participate via Zoom, you may click here from your computer or smart phone. You may also call (669) 900-9128 and wait for instructions. The Webinar ID is 99746407807#. If you have issues getting into the Zoom meeting or raising your virtual hand to comment, you may text the city clerk at (310) 722-5051.

The meeting can be watched live on Cox channel 852 or on the city’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net/agendas.

You may also speak in person in Council Chambers.

Comments may be submitted on any agenda item or on any item not on the agenda in writing via mail to the City Clerk at: 505 Forest Ave, Laguna Beach, CA, 92651, by email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or by using this interactive form: www.lagunabeachcity.net/comment. Email your comments to the City Clerk no later than 3 p.m. on August 9 (the day before the City Council meeting) in order for your comments to be submitted to the members of the City Council the day prior the meeting, which provides them sufficient time to review the comments.

You may continue to provide written comments up to 12 p.m. on August 10 (the day of the meeting). While these comments will be provided to the City Council at 2 p.m. on August 10, council members may not have sufficient time to review them prior to the meeting.