 Volume 13, Issue 64  |  August 10, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 081021

By DENNIS McTIGHE

August 10, 2021

Slim pickings for storms

Dennis 5Local ocean temps have rebounded back to respectable levels as of late thanks to some nice southerly breezes with temps across the county at 67-70 degrees here on Sunday. Air temps continue on the mild side with not one single heat wave so far. High temps here at the beach are still running a couple of degrees below normal with only one day this summer reaching 80 degrees – and not one day yet with a 90-degree high in downtown L.A., and that’s rather unusual for this point in our summer.

I love the energy and dramatics of a thunderstorm, but such storms are a slim commodity in our area with an average of only around six days per year, so they’re a rare treat in our neck of the woods. Storms, based on their physical characteristics, can be classified into four basic categories: Single cell, which is what we usually get out here on the coast, then multicell cluster, followed by multicell line, and then the most intense called a supercell.

Though single-cell storms out here are rare and quite weak, they can produce brief bouts of severe weather lasting around 20-30 minutes, as these storms are not that well organized and are seemingly random in occurrence. In the unstable single-cell environment, often pulse severe storms form. 

Pulse severe storms produce brief heavy rainfall, severe hail and/or microbursts, and occasionally weak tornadoes. They’re usually no stronger than an EF-0 or EF-1 around here, but there were a couple of EF-2 twisters east of Fresno in 1983. Single-cell storms are difficult to forecast. Not all thunderstorms are weak out here, as over the years we’ve seen a few reach severe status. A few of these stronger storms can produce waterspouts off our coast, with one rated an EF-1 making landfall just south of Aliso Pier on Thanksgiving Day in 1981.

Next in strength we have what’s called a multicell cluster, which like a single-cell storm lasts up to a half hour max, but the cluster itself can last for several hours. An example of this type occurred on September 30-October 1, 1981, when Laguna experienced 17 hours of continuous thunder from such a cluster. 

The most common type of storm, the multicell cluster, comprises a number of cells moving as one entity; the cells roll through different storm cycles at different times. The most mature cells are found at the center of the cluster, and new cells form at the upwind (usually the west or the SW) edge, while the dissipating cells are found at the downwind (usually east or NE) edge. Multicell clusters are stronger than single-cell storms and produce heavy rainfall, downbursts, with wind speeds reaching 80 mph, medium-sized hail, and even periodic tornadoes.

Next in strength and dramatics is a long line of storms with a leading edge of strong wind gusts called a multicell line storm or squall line. Moving forward, the wind gusts of cold air force warm, unstable air into the updraft at the storm front’s edge; heavy rain and large hail immediately follow. A large area behind this process produces lighter rain. Squall lines produce golf ball-sized hail, heavy rains, tornadoes up to EF-2 in strength, and most notably weak to strong downbursts. 

Finally, the most severe and rare type of thunderstorm is the supercell, which is highly organized consisting of one main updraft, with winds reaching 150-175 mph. This rotating updraft is called a mesocyclone and works to produce extremely large hail, major downbursts, and fierce tornadoes. I first witnessed a super cell while in Amarillo, Texas AFB weather school up in the Texas Panhandle, on April 1, 1967, with baseball-sized hail, two inches of rain in one hour, and a violent EF-4 tornado which missed our base by only a mile. I’ll never forget that day! 

Have a great week, ALOHA!

 

