NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

75.7°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 64  |  August 10, 2021

Where’s Maggi Answer 081021

Where’s Maggi – the answers!

Who knew where Maggi spied this bench? Out of the gate with the correct answer was Beth Johnsen, followed by Ann Christoph, Pat Carpenter, Kathy Louden Yao, Meg Monahan, Cathy Bosko, and Curt Bartsch. 

Thanks, everyone, for playing along! 

Check in on Friday for a new photo quiz.

Where's Maggi 8 10 21

Click on photo for a larger image

Nice bench – in Heisler Park, at the intersection of Cliff Drive and Myrtle Street

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.