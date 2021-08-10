NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 64  |  August 10, 2021

Rare sightings

Rare sightings calf and cow

Photo by Loriannah Hespe

Bryde’s Whales (pronounced BROO-dus) – Dana Wharf Whale Watching’s Captain Steve spotted a rarely seen tropical species calf/cow pair in the morning and mid-afternoon off the coast of Dana Point on August 7

Rare sightings large whale

Photo by Loriannah Hespe

Captain Steve also spotted a larger Bryde’s whale swimming alone later in the afternoon off the coast of Laguna Beach. Bryde’s whales are members of the baleen whale family. They are considered one of the “great whales,” or rorquals, which is a group that also includes blue whales and humpback whales.

Rare sightings spout

Photo by Loriannah Hespe

The same larger Bryde’s whale off the coast of Laguna. It was a very exciting day on the water with @Danawharf. Bryde’s whales are named for Johan Bryde, a Norwegian who built the first whaling stations in South Africa in the early 20th century.

 

