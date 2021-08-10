NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

75.7°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 64  |  August 10, 2021

LB Chamber Singers invites community 081021

LB Chamber Singers invites community to watch summer recording project

With the summer season here, it is with pleasure and pride that Laguna Beach Chamber Singers (LBCS) announces its summer recording project. LBCS has carefully divided itself into three distinct ensembles in order to safely and responsibly curate an intimate artistic experience for all of its listeners.

Join LBCS on a thoughtful musical exploration of rebirth and restoration told through the compositional styles of 16th century composers Thomas Tallis and William Byrd, romantic figures such as Anton Bruckner, and modern choral artists in David Lang and Dale Trumbore, among others. LBCS aims to reflect on the pain and hardship the world has faced this past year and look forward to the healing to come.

Based in Laguna Beach, LBCS is comprised of singers from Orange as well as adjacent counties. LBCS strives to share highly eclectic programs which fuse both old and new to provide its singers and audience members an opportunity to encounter a large array of thought-provoking repertoire. LBCS aims to create art that engages those involved in new and innovative ways.

“We are grateful for your support and hope this musical offering serves as an opportunity to express how important both you and the world are to us,” stated an LBCS representative.

Visit www.lbchambersingers.org on Sunday, Aug 15 at 6 p.m. to see the recording. If you miss the live viewing, you can still view it on a later date at your leisure.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.