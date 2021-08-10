NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 64  |  August 10, 2021

Premier Tour girls beach volleyball tournaments 081021

Premier Tour girls beach volleyball tournaments held at Main Beach, Laguna scores big wins

On July 29, 30, and August 2, the City of Laguna Beach in partnership with the California Beach Volleyball Association and the Association of Volleyball Professionals held three girls junior beach volleyball tournaments at Main Beach. At stake was an invitation to the state Premier Tour “Cal Cup” championships. 

Premier Tour championship

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Matthew Wolff Photography

Girls 18 and under: The third-place teams are on the far left and far right. The winners Sterling Fischer and Ella Tyus are third and fourth from the left, second place Ella Duffner is fifth from left, and second place Jacquelyn Strawn is sixth from left.

The Premier Tour is designed to bring together the best of our junior players from across the state so that they may play for the Cal Cup Championship Title. It consists of 12 tournaments throughout the summer at locations from San Diego to Laguna to Santa Cruz. Tour stops award premier prizes and the winners are invited to Cal Cup – the Premier Tour Invitational Championships in Ocean Park, Santa Monica on August 21 and 22, 2021. 

Premier Tour whole field 18 and under

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Matthew Wolff Photography

Entire field, Girls 18 and under

Teams from all over including L.A., Santa Barbara, Las Vegas, Louisville, Kentucky, and Palm Beach, Fla., competed for the coveted bid ticket. Under hot and windy conditions, age groups of 14 and Under, 16 and Under, and 18 and Under battled it out. 

Premier Tour ball in air

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Joel Goldstein

Girls battle it out 

Here are the results: 

Girls 14 and Under, August 2

Second place – Kyra Zaengle and Elena Fisher

Seventh place – Maddie Rootlieb

Girls 16 and Under, July 29

First place – Tawny Ensign and Skylar Ensign

Fifth place – Coco Black and Hannah Tyus

Premier Tour Fisher and Tyus

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Matthew Wolff Photography

Sterling Fischer (on left) and Ella Tyus

Girls 18 and Under, July 30

First place – Ella Tyus

Second place – Jacquelyn Strawn

Third place – Kyra Zaengle

 

