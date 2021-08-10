NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 64  |  August 10, 2021

Police Files 081021

Police Files

Motorcyclist dies in fatal collision in the canyon, DUI suspect arrested

On Saturday, Aug 7 at approximately 10:15 p.m., Laguna Beach Police and Fire Dispatchers received 9-1-1 calls of an injury traffic collision on Laguna Canyon Road just past Laguna College of Art and Design involving a motorcyclist and a vehicle. Police and Fire personnel arrived within minutes and pronounced the motorcyclist deceased at the scene. 

Preliminary investigation revealed that three vehicles and a motorcyclist were traveling outbound approaching the 2300 block of Laguna Canyon Road when the motorcyclist attempted to pass on the left side. At the same time, the driver of one of the three vehicles tried to make an unexpected U-turn, which caused the motorcyclist to collide with the vehicle. 

The deceased motorcyclist is identified as 55-year-old Stefano Albano of Corona. The driver of the vehicle that attempted to make the U-turn, 68-year-old Becky Merrifield Ettinger of Huntington Beach, was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Due to the fatal collision, all lanes of Laguna Canyon Road were closed from Broadway at Forest to El Toro Road from 10:25 p.m. to 5:45 a.m., and traffic was rerouted. This traffic collision is still under investigation. 

Late-night stolen vehicle pursuit ends in arrest, one suspect still at large

On Saturday, Aug 8 at 9:24 pm, Laguna Beach officers were alerted of a stolen vehicle headed inbound at the 2200 block of Laguna Canyon Road. An officer located the vehicle and a pursuit ensued. The vehicle ultimately stopped at Monterey and Jasmine Street, where two of the three occupants ran from the vehicle. One remaining subject was identified as a juvenile and detained at the scene. 

After creating a perimeter, a helicopter and additional personnel from Irvine PD and Newport Beach PD were called to help search for the other two occupants. The driver, Amari Randall, was located nearby in the bushes and surrendered. The final suspect remains at large. 

Randall was charged with multiple crimes and the juvenile was taken to Juvenile Hall and is facing handgun-related charges. 

Editor’s Note: An arrest contains allegations that a suspect has committed a crime. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

 

