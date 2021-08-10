NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 64  |  August 10, 2021

American Red Cross to hold blood drive 081021

American Red Cross to hold blood drive at Laguna Presbyterian Church on Friday, masks mandated

On Friday, Aug 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the American Red Cross will hold a blood drive – “Summer Full of Life” – at Tankersley Hall at Laguna Presbyterian Church (LPC), located at 415 Forest Ave. 

As the nation actively responds to and navigates this evolving pandemic, we are all having to make difficult decisions to ensure our health and safety. In response to the CDC-updated guidance, the American Red Cross has updated its pandemic safety protocols. Here’s what you need to know: 

--All individuals at blood drives must wear a face mask regardless of vaccination status, effective August 9. 

--Safety is The Red Cross’ priority; this update is due to nearly two-thirds of U.S. counties having high or substantial transmission of COVID-19 and cases are increasing with the Delta variant. 

--The Red Cross recognizes that the current CDC guidance states that only areas of high or substantial transmission need to resume mask wearing. 

--Transmission rates at the county level are constantly changing and the Red Cross’ goal is to implement a single, organization-wide policy that is safe and consistent for ITS staff and members of the public who engage with ITS mission. 

American Red Cross church

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Masks required for Red Cross Drive on Friday, Aug 13

Sandy Grim, ARC/LPC Blood Program Leader (BPL) reports the totals for the last drive on June 4: 61 total appointments were scheduled, hitting the drive goal of 61; 50 people “presented” (were able to donate); 50 units of blood were collected, exceeding the drive goal of 48; 40 units of Whole Blood were collected and there were 5 Power Red donors (2 units collected from each, while plasma and platelets are returned to the donor = 10 units).

Also posted was the LPC achievement of “Premier Partner” status with the American Red Cross (ARC). The minimal requirements are the collection of 50 units annually and a minimum of 30 units per drive. The totals for the 45 blood drives hosted by LPC have averaged 31 units/drive and a total of 1,416 units and 1,517 total donors. 

“These numbers could not have been achieved without the continued support through the years of the members, pastors, and staff of Laguna Presbyterian,” says Sandy. 

To schedule an appointment, sign up online at www.RedCrossBlood.org and use sponsor code “lagunap.” Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting www.RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete pre-donation reading and health history questions.

For questions, call Sandy Grim at (949) 735-7930 or email her at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

