 Volume 13, Issue 64  |  August 10, 2021

On Thursday, Aug 12 at 7 p.m., Laguna Live! and Laguna Art Museum present Live! at the Museum featuring harpists Hee Jin Yoon and Ko Ni Choi as Duo Gliss. Advance tickets are recommended.

Duo Gliss was founded by professional harpists Hee Jin Yoon and Ko Ni Choi, multi-faceted classical performers and teachers in Los Angeles. They have performed with groups including the Cincinnati Ballet Orchestra and Toronto Symphony Orchestra.

In 2016, they founded Los Angeles Youth Harp Ensemble (LYHE), where they coach and train talented young harpists. As a professional harp duo, Duo Gliss works closely with composers of many genres to record, publish, and transcribe new pieces for the harp.

Hee Jin Yoon is very active as a soloist, orchestra musician, chamber musician, and teacher in Los Angeles and Orange County. She is co-founder of Duo Dolce with flutist Hye Sung Choe, and Duo Gliss with harpist Ko Ni Choi. She has performed at Logan, Utah, for American Harp Society Summer Institute 2015 as a member of Los Angles Harp Ensemble.

For more information, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org/events/live-at-the-museum-duo-gliss. Tickets are $13 for adults, $11 for seniors and students, and free for LAM members.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Dr.

 

