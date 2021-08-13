Sawdust artists share their skills and expertise in daily summer workshops
By MARRIE STONE
Editor’s note: This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.
The Sawdust Festival is more than an artisans’ show. It’s a happening. In keeping with the Sawdust Festival’s spirit of providing a fully immersive and interactive experience, guests of all ages will delight in the daily artist workshops offered across a wide variety of mediums to patrons of every skill level. From painting to collage, wire sculptures to printmaking, aspiring artists can choose their own adventure. Every class is designed to ensure its participants leave with a finished product worthy of their walls.
Photo by Franky Duschane
Sawdust artist Michelle Burt demonstrates her wave painting, taught on Thursdays at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Here are a few samples of their many offerings. A full schedule can be found on the Sawdust Festival’s website under “Festival Classes.”
Tim Hahne’s watercolor and ink sunshine workshop
Experienced exhibitor Tim Hahne showed his pottery at the Sawdust Festival from 1979 through 1996. He then took a nearly 24-year sabbatical to work as a missionary in Romania. Hahne brings his temperament of gratitude and giving back to each of his watercolor workshops.
Hahne teaches what he calls the “sunshine swirl,” a colorful blend of bright paints. “I take people step-by-step through the process and show them there’s no wrong way of doing it,” he says. “Once they understand the concept of inking, they’re able to produce something that looks really nice. People leave saying, ‘Wow! I didn’t think I could do that.’”
Photo by Franky Duschane
An example of a sunshine swirl creates in Tim Hahne’s watercolor class
After Hahne’s last class, a woman approached him to say she’d been afraid of using watercolors. “Having you explain it and show me opened a whole new door today,” she told him.
Appropriate for ages four through 104, Hahne assures his students that no experience is necessary. Whether it’s his approachable personality, his patient teaching, or the finished product, his classes overflow with participants, several of whom have returned for a second class.
“I just keep rotating people,” Hahne says. “Some person finishes, and I’ll let somebody standing there come on in.” Insider tip: late arrivals get a little extra attention towards the end.
Hahne teaches the class every Tuesday from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Class size is based on available space and the course is free.
Shamus Koch’s wire sculptures
Shamus Koch is a self-defined “sculptor of found objects.” He developed his wire sculpture techniques while working at LOCA. He’s also taught students at every level. “I like kids and I like teaching,” he says. Now he brings that skill of tangible teaching to the Sawdust Festival grounds.
Students of every age (ideally four or five and up) will learn the difference between abstract and representational art. “I’ll twist some wire into a daisy and tell them they’re drawing in the air or doodling in 3D. That’s representational art.” He’ll play with the class, twisting up a figurine of George Washington and curling the wires into his ponytail.
Koch says his always insists on snappy titles in abstract art because the title completes the imagery. Other advice imparted: “Work in threes, fives, or sevens. Perfect symmetry is boring.” He also stresses to his students that there’s beauty in chaos, and there are no mistakes in art.
Photo by Franky Duschane
Wire sculpture created in Shamus Koch’s workshop
Koch also loves the ecological aspect of his art. “I ask the carpenters to save me the ends of their two-by-fours,” he says. He uses the blocks of wood as bases to mount the metal sculptures. Copper wire often comes from Home Depot, but Koch loves to salvage and save.
Koch teaches the class on Friday mornings from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Class size is limited to about eight students, and perfect for ages four and older. There’s a $2 cost for attendance to cover the materials used in the course.
Hedy Buzan’s apples in watercolor pencil
Laguna Beach native Hedy Buzan’s summer workshop has evolved to fit her students. “It started as a class called Sketching Secrets, which was a mini-drawing class,” she says. “I conceptualized it being for adults, but I had so many children attend that I’ve adjusted it.”
“I decided to focus just on drawing an apple,” Buzan says. Then, the third week of class, as Buzan was setting up, a boy arrived and asked if he could work with colored pencils while he was waiting. Buzan found some watercolor pencils in the supply cabinet and integrated them into the experience. “Now we start in graphite pencil but finish with a quick color sketch in watercolor pencils and add a touch of water to transform them into mini watercolor paintings. The class still covers basic drawing content, but it introduces a new media – watercolor pencils – and gives students more of a finished product.”
Buzan incorporates several skills and different lessons into her classes. Students learn about line weight variation, simple shading, contour drawing, and color theory. “I put a lot of focus on teaching, and by ‘teaching’ I mean developing skills. Even though it’s a 45-minute workshop, the class size is small and they receive some individualized attention. The results have been very good. I’ve gotten people to be observant, and that’s what drawing is all about.”
Sometimes, Buzan says, young children combine just one or two ideas with their own juvenile drawing style. “These are some of my favorite results.”
She adds, “I love introducing people to a new media. A simple set of Crayola watercolor pencils, a small drawing tablet and a half-inch synthetic flat brush can be purchased for less than $15. It’s great for sketching or travel journaling.”
Photo by Marrie Stone
Hedy Buzan leading her watercolor pencil class, guided by an apple
Buzan’s workshops take place on Wednesday afternoons at 1 p.m. Class size is limited to ten, and the class is free.
AnnJo Droog’s watercolor cupcakes
Though not a Sawdust exhibitor, AnnJo Droog is a passionate longtime artist and instructor. She attended art school in her home country of Ireland and has worked across a variety of mediums from chalk art to watercolor.
Every participant receives a paper plate with a pallet of color and a piece of watercolor paper, as well as a few brushes and pencils. “I go through the process of drawing the picture first to show them how a cupcake is broken down into its various parts,” Droog says. “The little flame is an upside-down heart. The candle is a long rectangle. I compare the frosting to a fluffy cloud. Then we have the cupcake base. I break it down into segments and we draw each segment before we start painting.”
Photo by Franky Duschane
A creation from Droog’s watercolor cupcake class
Some students are picky perfectionists. Others let their pencils wander. Droog’s approach is easy-going and not the least bit intimidating. “I tell people there are no rules. You can’t paint something badly. You can just assume this is your interpretation of a cupcake, however it may turn out.”
Once everyone finishes drawing, they pick up their brushes, dip them in water, and start mixing the paint. Students learn about paint consistency, water-to-paint ratios, and shading. “A lot of people think bold colors create darker shades,” she says. “That’s not the case with watercolor. I teach them to build up the layers.” The more technique her students ask for, the more Droog shares. But she’s conscious of not overwhelming them.
Droog’s watercolor workshop is perfect for both seasoned artists and those who have never lifted a paintbrush. “The greatest thing is when someone is surprised they could create something so polished,” she says. “They approach the white sheet of paper with a sort of terror. I hopefully take some of that fear away just by introducing a fun way of painting. It’s lovely when people say, “Wow, I’ve done that!’”
AnnJo Droog teaches the cupcake watercolor workshop on Sundays from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The course is free. Participants are encouraged to wander in mid-class if space is available.
More information on all the workshops, including an updated schedule, can be found on the Sawdust Festival’s website, under “Classes.” Click here for more details.
Photo by Franky Duschane
The last scheduled printmaking class of the season happens this Saturday, August 14, at noon