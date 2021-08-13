NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 65  |  August 13, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 081321

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

August 13, 2021

Mugginess and microbursts (but not here)

Dennis 5Local ocean temps are still scratching and clawing their way to attain this year’s elusive 70-degree plateau, but they encountered yet another bump in the road as Wednesday’s winds were quite brisk from the west all afternoon, so here on Thursday morning, we’re back to square one at 64 degrees.

Yet another plume of moist tropical air from the SE invaded our region with showers and thunderstorms occurring in some areas. Big Bear Lake had two solid hours of intense lightning and thunder on Wednesday while collecting over an inch of rain from the storm. Only a trace of precipitation was recorded here in Laguna. Meanwhile, much of Arizona, Utah, and Nevada continue to get pelted by truckloads of rain and most communities across the Desert Southwest are no longer playing catch-up, as some places have already doubled and even tripled normal totals for the entire summer monsoon season with still about a month left for more potential flooding. Locally on Wednesday, if it felt really muggy, you were spot on as dew points reached 70 degrees at times.

After a very busy spring and very early summer, the south swell wave machine has pretty much shut down once again, leading me to believe this is an ongoing pattern set in place as we’re now in our seventh consecutive subpar season. The Southern Hemisphere and the Eastern Pacific tropics have shut down operations in recent weeks, so here we go again.

Has anyone out there ever witnessed a microburst? We don’t really get those out here on the Pacific West Coast but east of the Colorado River is where they occasionally show up where thunderstorms are much more severe. Microbursts are small-scale, hard-hitting downdrafts that result in both vertical and horizontal wind shears that can be extremely hazardous to low altitude aircraft like the horrible commercial airline tragedy that o Eastern Pacific tropics ccurred at Dallas airport in August of 1985, killing scores of people.

 Microbursts most commonly occur during strong convective activity. They can appear at the point of heaviest rain during a thunderstorm, or they can occur within weaker convective cells with far less precipitation. The downdraft’s cold air, usually about a mile wide, accelerates as it descends from the cloud base, about 1,000-3,000 ft. above the ground, reaching its highest speeds about five minutes after initially hitting the ground. The resulting “curl” (air moving away from the impact point) accelerates further, and can extend to approximately 2.5 miles in diameter, creating a serious threat to nearby aircraft. A downdraft can reach top speeds of 6,000 ft. per minute and the curl can be as strong as 45 knots, producing a 90-knot wind shear. 

Microbursts are not exactly detectable by conventional radar due to their relatively small size, and their duration is normally no longer than 15 minutes, but it’s a terrifying 15 minutes that almost seems like an eternity! They’re so hard to track on radar because they can appear in areas without surface precipitation. Visual clues, however, provide proof of their existence. These clues include rings of blowing dust that often mark the impact point of a microburst, a rain foot – the “unfinished” outward distortion of the edge of an area of precipitation, suggesting the presence of a wet microburst and a dust-foot, the resulting plume of dust after the microburst hits the ground and moves away from its impact point. 

Multiple occurrences of downdrafts of this nature can occur for up to an hour, so it is not uncommon for more than one microburst to occur in one area. I witnessed first-hand such an event near Tucson, Ariz., in August of 1985. I’ll send a play-by-play of that intense event in next Tuesday’s edition of Stu News Laguna. 

Have a safe and healthy weekend, ALOHA!

 

