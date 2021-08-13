NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 65  |  August 13, 2021

Anna May Sims 

November 11, 1932 – April 9, 2021

Anna May Sims gently passed on to her next adventure on April 9, 2021, in Santa Barbara, Calif., where she had been living for the last few years. This blonde dynamo was born to George and Grace Mason on November 11, 1932, of San Diego where she grew up and graduated from San Diego High School. 

She is survived by her two children, James St. James and Talon Sims, a sister, nieces, and nephews as well as many dearly devoted friends. 

In the 1950s her passion was dancing and dance competitions. As her son James said upon her passing, “She is now dancing with the angels.” 

Anna May was an early “California Surfer Girl,” riding the waves in tandem surf competitions. As a single mom she worked as a waitress in high-end restaurants and as a hair stylist while she raised the two loves of her life, her children James and Talon. 

Her lifelong gifts and talents showed up when she became a practitioner in the Terry Cole Whitaker Ministries. This teaching gave her the grounding, training, and awareness to go into prisons and coach inmates on how to transform their lives.   

When the AIDS crisis hit her community in Southern California, she stepped up to the plate and dealt with patients and families, some didn’t even suspect that their child was gay as they lay dying in the hospital. She was a master at dealing with people in the most difficult of circumstance as well as coaching them on how to live a happier and more productive life. This led to her becoming a minister and starting the Laguna Beach Celebration of Life Church. She worked with young children and helped families break the cycle of domestic violence. She ran groups and volunteered using her many skills at Laura’s House, a domestic violence shelter, as she continued to build a life coaching practice. 

Anna May assisted many people in clarifying their thinking and transforming their lives. Her strength and conviction allowed her to work with the abusers as well as the victims of domestic violence. She guided her clients with honesty, clarity, and compassion. Anna May was a self-taught master – always reading, studying, and exploring new thoughts and ideas. She was truly a person doing what she was born to do.

Beyond her many skills and talents, she loved to have a good time with her friends and family. She was not a saint but a very human woman that had the ability to look at life through the clear eyes of an enlightened master.

 

