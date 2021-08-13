NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 65  |  August 13, 2021

Local restaurant Oliver’s Osteria mourns 081321

Local restaurant Oliver’s Osteria mourns the loss of General Manager Stefano Albano

On Saturday, August 7, 2021, Stefano Albano passed away after being struck by a suspected drunk driver while on his way home from work at Oliver’s Osteria where he was general manager. Along with countless friends and colleagues, he left behind daughter Valentina and son Luca. 

“There are no words to express the shock and sadness we all are facing from the loss of an amazing colleague and dear friend,” says Oliver’s Osteria Chef Erik De Marchi and Antonetta Guerra of the restaurant’s communication team. “Stefano was always a light, he welcomed all with open arms and treated everyone like family. Stefano was loved by many, including his Oliver’s Osteria family. 

“With so much of his children’s lives ahead of them, we wanted to share the GoFundMe account his family put together for people to donate to support the futures of Stefano’s children and the associated costs of passing.” 

To contribute, click here. 

“Riposa in pace mio caro amico, ci mancherai davvero e non sarai mai dimenticato.” (Rest in peace, my dear friend, we will really miss you, and you will never be forgotten.) –Chef Erik 

Lisa Ann Davies, who organized the GoFundMe account, adds, “There are no words to express what we all are feeling from the loss of an amazing father, brother, son, and dear friend. No one can begin to fathom the loss of a loved one so suddenly and unexpectedly, and we can’t begin to wrap our heads around how Valentina and Luca are feeling from this very tragic loss. 

“Stefano was loved by many, charismatic, and brought positive energy into every situation. He was loved and cherished and will be missed dearly. 

“Keep the family in your prayers, any help and love is truly appreciated and welcomed. To all who knew him or crossed his path in life, know that Stefano lived for these moments with you and embraced the love received by each and every one of you.”

To contribute, click here.

 

