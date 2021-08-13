NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 65  |  August 13, 2021

Vertigø Home – a dizzying array of unique and original objects to feather your nest

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Chris Oswalt and Martin Ulrich named Vertigo Home after their favorite movie – the 1958 Alfred Hitchcock classic starring James Stewart and Kim Novak. However, after receiving several calls inquiring about treatment for vertigo, Chris admits, “Maybe it wasn’t the best idea in the world.” 

Nonetheless, the name suits the sensation one experiences when walking into the shop. It’s impossible not to be dizzied by the exquisite high-design furniture, lighting, accessories, and uncommon gifts – emphasis on uncommon. There is nothing ordinary in Vertigo Home, and it’s obvious Chris and Martin curated the collection precisely for that reason. There’s no substitute for being bedazzled by everything you see.

Vertigo Home trio

Click on photo for a larger image

Martin Ulrich (on left), Utah, and Chris Oswalt

The realization of their combined passions for travel, art, and design, the Vertigo Home storefront was opened in 2009.

If there is one word to describe their design sense, it’s “original.” 

“There’s nothing counterfeit or copied here,” says Chris. “The items are all from the original designers. Customers could probably get knockoffs at a fraction of the price, but that dilutes the market for the original. Most copies become waste. We only work with artists who don’t rip each other off.”

Another bona fide original in Vertigo Home is the shop dog Utah, a 15-year-old Parson Russell Terrier, who was adopted in Utah when he was a puppy and “rules the roost,” so to speak. “He suns on the front patio, sniffs the sidewalk bushes, and sleeps on the furniture,” says Martin. Utah even has his own Instagram handle, #utahtheshopdog.

Vertigo Home exterior

Click on photo for a larger image

Vertigo Home is located at 1550 S Coast Hwy

Mobile and martinis 

Further conversation reveals that both Chris and Martin have an affinity for names. When they lived in Mobile, Ala., Martin owned a martini bar named Double Olive.

“We served martinis – around 30 of them – named after dead movie stars,” says Martin. “The cocktail ingredients replicated the manner of death.” 

You have to use your imagination.

Chris was raised in Mobile. Martin is from Denmark, visited Mobile as an exchange student in the 1990s, and ended up staying there. Chris ran a vintage clothing store across the street from the Double Olive, which Martin ran for four years and sold before they moved to Laguna.

Noting that Mardi Gras originated in Mobile, Chris says, “It was pretty much Mardi Gras all the time. It was a fun place for the young and creative.” 

Vertigo Home couch

Click on photo for a larger image

Unique, functional, and stylish   

From Mobile to Laguna

Martin’s sister had been an au pair in Laguna and in 2000, he persuaded Chris to come out here.

“We rented a place from an ad in the PennySaver,” says Chris. “I was shocked at the amount of money we paid for an ocean view shack.”

In 2009, they opened Vertigo Home in a 450 ft space with two levels and multi-entrances near The Den Barber Shop. Chris and Martin started with Scandinavian-style items and carried only a handful of brands. “It’s an easy style to bring in,” Chris says, “and it’s on trend now.”

In 2010, they moved to their current space across from the Surf & Sand on Pacific Coast Hwy near the corner of Bluebird Canyon Drive. According to a longtime Laguna resident, in years past, it was the site of a rickety hardware store. 

Vertigo Home entrance

Click on photo for a larger image

Uncommon finds

Pandemic

Martin retired last year after 17 years as a flight attendant, and Vertigo is now a two-man show. “We lost our shop crew during COVID,” Chris says.

During the pandemic, they did 20-30 percent online business, adjusting – along with their clients – to the longer shipping times. “Most people have been very understanding,” Chris says. “We had enough inventory to balance out the demands. Being at home, customers had a lot of time on their hands to look at empty spaces.”

Pop-up

In April of 2020, they opened a temporary pop-up shop next door showcasing outdoor furniture, which comes in 24 stunning colors. “It’s made by Fermob, all from France,” says Martin. “The paint is baked on like a car. It won’t rust and is weatherproof. Their Bistro sets were designed 125 years ago for the lemonade stands by the Eiffel Tower, and they’ve been making them continuously ever since.” 

Vertigo Home outdoor furniture

Click on photo for a larger image

Fermob furniture from France – back wall features Flavor Paper wallpaper made from a mural originally done by Artist Wayne Wright and his son 

Most Fermob products are made of steel or aluminum and 98 percent of all iron and aluminum is now recycled worldwide. The powder paints used by Fermob contain no solvents and so protect both the environment and humans. They are 100 percent recycled and recyclable. They are applied in a zero-waste facility, with multiple successive steps for guaranteed outdoor use.

The wallpaper in the pop-up shop was made by Flavor Paper. It was originally a mural that Wayne Wright, artist and puppeteer for Pee Wee’s Playhouse, and his son drew on their living room wall and then it was transformed into wallpaper.

Although Vertigo doesn’t have a design service, they work with a number of interior designers.

They also have an amazing wallpaper bar (unfortunately, no martinis served there) with brands (in addition to Flavor Paper) such as Mind the Gap, NLXL, Cole and Son, and Ferm Living.

Vertigo Home wallpaper bar

Click on photo for a larger image

Martin at the wallpaper bar

With the exception of last year, Chris and Martin normally travel to trade shows during September. “We haven’t been able to go to any of the trade shows,” Martin says. “We used to go for inspiration and to Denmark to see my family.” 

Chris adds, “However, this year, we’ll be going to Maison & Objet during Design Week in Paris in September, then on to Spain.” 

Rare finds

In addition to their already staggering lineup of one-of-a-kind items, they offer Master Shin’s Anvil knives. Made from reclaimed Korean railroad tracks, they are crafted by Korean Chef Master Shin. “He’s considered a national treasure,” says Chris.

The Izipizi Eyewear Collection of award-winning readers, sunglasses, and computer glasses fills part of one wall. They are made in Paris and come in every imaginable color and shape. 

Vertigo Home Peter Yoss

Click on photo for a larger image

Regular customer Peter Yoss, who is an Affiliate Member of the Laguna Board of REALTORS® and owner of Goldenwest Moving and Storage, comes in often to buy Izipizi Eyewear in different colors. The display is behind him.

While you’re in the shop, be sure to pick up a jar of Lakrids by Bulow, which is candy-coated licorice. Licorice fan or not, you’ll love this. It comes from a Danish maker and aside from the usual sweet, salty, and red flavors, it’s also coming in a whole slew of chocolate-coated options: classic milk chocolate, passion fruit white chocolate, milk chocolate coffee, salt and caramel, plus dark chocolate and sea salt. 

Vertigo also features watches from Denmark and jewelry from artist Gretchen Walker in Northern California. The list of extraordinary products they carry is as diverse as it is endless: items for the bar, bathroom, kitchen and dining room, storage and organization, as well as candles, kids’ toys, wall décor, books, stationery, and personal accessories.

Chris and Martin believe that the ultimate way to “feather your nest” is with items that are not only unique and functional, but above all, stylish. Because after all, style is art. And art transforms, delights, and inspires our everyday lives.

Vertigo Home is located at 1550 S Coast Hwy.

For more information, go towww.vertigohome.us or call (949) 494-7547.

 

