 Volume 13, Issue 65  |  August 13, 2021

Fire Department honors promotions 081321

Fire Department honors promotions, retirees, and new hires at Badge Pinning Ceremony

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Due to COVID-19, a long overdue Fire Department Badge Pinning Ceremony was held at the courtyard of the Community & Susi Q Senior Center on Monday, Aug 9 at 9 a.m. 

Fire Department command staff

Click on photo for a larger image

Command Staff (L-R) – Api Weinert, Battalion Chief, Andrew Hill, Division Chief, Crissy Teichmann, Division Chief, and Mike Garcia, Fire Chief

Badges Pinned

Grant Brady, Firefighter 

Richard (Chip) Gilmore, Fire Captain 

Ian da Costa, Fire Captain 

James Lin, Fire Engineer 

Zack DeJohn, Fire Engineer 

Tyler Swets, Fire Engineer 

Nicholas Diamond, Firefighter 

Crissy Teichmann, Battalion Chief

Chris Ornelas, Fire Engineer 

Fire department Hill promotion

Click on photo for a larger image

Andrew Hill acknowledged for recent promotion to Battalion Chief

Acknowledgements

(Recent Promotions)

Justin Day, Probationary Safety Inspector 

Andrew Hill, Battalion Chief 

Julio (Alex) Pacheco, Probationary Fire Captain 

Matt Rolfe, Probationary Fire Engineer 

Bryan Sarjeant, Probationary Fire Captain 

Kyle Valmassy, Probationary Firefighter 

New Hires

Cesar Quinones, Probationary Firefighter 

Brad Schlichting, Probationary Firefighter 

Fire Department firefighters and Sue

Click on photo for a larger image

Eleven members of the Laguna Beach Fire Department who participated in the Badge Pinning Ceremony, along with Chief Garcia (on left in back row), Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf (third from left), and City Manager Shohreh Dupuis (in the center) 

Retirements

Kurt Bladergroen, (May 2021) 

Thomas Christopher (June 2021)

Joe Maxon (July 2020) 

Edward Valdez (December 2019)

This was a larger than normal ceremony as they were honoring those who were promoted over the last one to two years, two new hires, and retirees.

 

