 Volume 13, Issue 66  |  August 17, 2021

2021 Laguna Bluebelt Photo Contest 081721

2021 Laguna Bluebelt Photo Contest captures ocean’s magic

The Annual Laguna Bluebelt Photo Contest celebrates its 10th year of attracting top professionals and emerging amateur photographers who capture the magic of our oceans. This year’s contest is dedicated to Laguna’s many businesses supporting restoration of local sea life. The contest will begin accepting entries on August 25, through to September 22. Contest prizes will include cash awards for top winners. 

“In previous years, Laguna’s business community has stepped up with valuable prizes for our Photo Contest winners. We appreciate the COVID pandemic has been a financial burden for these same businesses, so this year we are offering cash prizes for the winners to spend in support of our local business community,” said Charlotte Masarik, a contest organizer. Cash prizes will also help photographers struggling with the economic impacts of COVID. 

2021 Laguna Bluebelt Mary Hurlbut

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Last year, Stu News Laguna and professional photographer Mary Hurlbut earned a professional honorable mention in the contest with “Splash”

Jinger Wallace, a Photo Contest co-founder, adds, “The Annual Laguna Bluebelt Photo Contest has been enormously successful in showcasing the many ways we enjoy and support Laguna’s State Marine Protected Areas (MPAs). Many of our contest winners have gone on to create professional exhibits online or among dynamic public settings like the Orange County Airport Terminal. Marketplaces, offices, and even elected representatives proudly display the images captured along the coast or underwater by our many talented photographers.”

Laguna Bluebelt Photo Contest 2021 judges include Mitch Ridder, Patsee Ober, and Cliff Wassmann. 

To see previous Bluebelt Photo Contest Winners, visit www.lagunabluebelt.org.

 

