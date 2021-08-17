NewLeftHeader

 August 17, 2021

LBPD Officers help local students learn 081721

LBPD Officers help local students learn about Forensic Science at Thurston’s CSI Camp

How does blood spatter differ if the murder weapon is a baseball bat versus a hammer? Local students at Thurston Middle School’s CSI Camp now know, thanks to the work of TMS teacher Michelle Martinez with the assistance of LBPD Detectives. 

LBPD Officers group

CSI Campers with Detectives and Command Staff from the LBPD at Thurston Middle School

The hands-on lesson at Thurston Middle School had kids whacking at fake blood and then examining the pattern it makes. 

The two-week camp is an extension of the popular Forensics elective at TMS. The police department collaborates with Martinez for the class and the camp, teaching students the process of crime scene analysis, demonstrating practical applications for science, STEM, and in-depth problem-solving. 

LBPD Officers body

Thursday’s camp finale divided the students into teams to investigate mock crime scenes. Here Eva Witkop and Kate Cheng try to piece together what happened to their mannequin murder victim with the help of SRO Yielding and Detective Butterfield. Mila Rafaty, seated, helps lead the exercise.

LBPD’s collaboration with Thurston offers students the chance to talk to detectives who work on real crime scenes and allows LBPD to deepen its connection to the community, building strong relationships with residents of all ages.

LBPD Officers Calvert and Martinez

CSI Camp Teacher Michelle Martinez talks with Chief Calvert and Detective Butterfield. Martinez has plans with the Laguna Beach Fire Department to run a similar program about arson investigation in the spring.

 

