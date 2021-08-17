NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 66  |  August 17, 2021

Led by local frontman, The Alive is back with a new single, video, and slots at major concerts

By DIANNE RUSSELL

The Alive boys are back in action. Led by local Bastian Evans, who sings lead vocals and plays guitar, The Alive also features brothers Kai Neukermans, 16, on drums and Manoa Neukermans, 12, on bass guitar. 

Bastian is a senior at Laguna Beach High School, Kai is a senior at Mill Valley High School, and Manoa will be starting eighth grade next week.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of The Alive performances for last year were postponed until 2021. As one can imagine, practicing during the pandemic – with Bastian in Laguna and Kai and Manoa up north – was a logistical nightmare.

However, they have a new single, “Mud,” and a new video by LBHS senior Tate Warner, whose dad Ben Warner is the founder and executive director of the Coast Film Festival. Tate and Bastian have been friends since middle school.

“We wrote a little bit before the pandemic, then recorded five or six masters at Sony and tweaked it before the release,” says Bastian.

To hear “Mud,” click here. To view the video, click here

Led by band

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Geoff Whitman

The Alive: (L-R) Bastian Evans, Kai Neukermans, and Manoa Neukermans

The Alive just finished a private show in San Rafael with Ron Artis II. Artis II and Bastian co-wrote a song together last year, “Don’t Waist My Time,” which was recorded in the famous Gold Pacific Studios – Orange County’s premier recording studio – in Costa Mesa.

Big things coming up

However, most exciting is the list of appearances they have coming up in the next few months.

The Alive are playing BottleRock in Napa (September 3-5) with an amazing lineup including the Foo Fighters and Guns N’ Roses. On the main stage, The Alive will be opening for the Foo Fighters, the headliners. 

They also have an after-show scheduled with fellow Laguna Beach musician Taylor Hawkins and his side band Chevy Metal on September 5. 

BottleRock boasts an attendance of 50,000 to 60,000 visitors a day and five stages, so this is no small festival. Although Bastian has played there before, this will be only the third time The Alive has played at BottleRock.

The band was also just booked to open for the Foo Fighters at Shaky Knees in Atlanta (October 22-24), one of the best rock festivals in the U.S. Stevie Nicks dropped out of the festival and the Foo Fighters took her place. The Alive also will play an after-show with The Hives on October 22 on the Main Stage. This will be the first time The Alive has played at Shaky Knees.

“We’re very excited about the upcoming shows,” says Bastian. 

Friendships

The Alive band member friendships go way back. Bastian, Kai, and Manoa have been skating and surfing together since they were between ages six and eight. 

Kai and Bastian were in their first band The Helmets when they were eight years old. They played shows like Lollapalooza Chicago, Argentina, Chile, Austin City Limits, and BottleRock. 

In 2018, when Bastian, Kai, and Manoa ranged from 11 to 13 years old, they formed The Alive. According to a 2018 interview in Riff Magazine, Bastian said, “We were looking for a bass player and a singer for a while, and Manoa played bass. Because he was the brother of the drummer, he was there, always around.” 

Led by Bottle Rock

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Geoff Whitman

The Alive at Bottlerock 

According to Bastian, the band has been influenced by the Smashing Pumpkins, Black Sabbath, Queens of the Stone Age, and Nirvana, to name a few.

The Alive was named one of Stab Magazine’s “30 Under 30 Culture Shifters of Tomorrow” and the boys have been featured in Whalebone Magazine NY, Fuel TV, Santa Cruz Waves, Riff Magazine, Surfline, Guitar Player, Soundwaves TV, and Blurred Culture

Combining their passion for surfing, ocean conservation, and music, The Alive has performed benefit concerts for Surfrider Foundation, Surfers Against Sewage in England, Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii, and Save The Waves. They are a BYOBottle artist working to reduce single-use plastics.

Chris Evans, Bastian’s dad, says, “As a parent/roadie, it’s been a blast watching Bastian and his bandmates learn about the process and the rewards associated with being musicians. Similar to being a competitive athlete in any sport or doing well at school, there’s a lot of work involved. Writing and recording original music or preparing to perform live isn’t easy. But these guys surf and skate and enjoy traveling together so it’s always fun. They’ve been lucky to have had dream trips, playing shows and surfing with the best hosts in South America, Hawaii, all over California, Spain, and England. There’re too many great mentors and collaborators to thank here but that’s a big part of the journey and the boys have been incredibly lucky to have guidance from so many supporters throughout the community.” 

For more information on The Alive and their upcoming shows, go to www.thealive.net.

 

