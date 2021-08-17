Coastal Commission approves historic Coast Inn 081721

Coastal Commission approves historic Coast Inn renovation plans, rooftop deck scrapped

By SARA HALL

A local historic hotel is one step closer to proposed renovation work following a decision last week in a years-long process.

The California Coastal Commission unanimously approved a Coastal Development Permit for Coast Inn during a de novo hearing on Friday, Aug 13.

Of the few comments shared by commissioners, they noted the historic importance of the nearly century-old hotel.

“It’s a very old structure and deserves preservation,” said Commissioner Roberto Uranga, who made the motion to approve the permit.

Plans submitted by DIG Coast Inn, LLC, from local developer and property owner Chris Dornin, include the interior remodel of 24 rooms, repair of exterior features, the addition of 320 square feet of habitable interior floor area, and construction of turrets and signage consistent with historic site photographs, at the existing 17,042-square-foot hotel at 1401 South Coast Hwy.

Current development also includes a 54-seat restaurant, a 67-seat bar, and four office suites solely for hotel staff use.

Initially, the proposal included construction of a new rooftop deck with a pool and bar, but the design was scrapped from the applicant’s latest plans. This was a key point of contention with neighbors as the project went through the permitting process over the years.

The Heritage Committee heard the proposal in 2015 and ultimately supported it, Planning Commission reviewed it a few times and denied it, leading the developer to appeal to City Council. Council considered it in early 2018 and formed a subcommittee, which advised the project team to revise their plans and return at a later date.

In July 2020, council approved a local CDP for a scaled down version of the project (it still included a rooftop deck plan, but somewhat smaller), which was appealed to the state Coastal Commission. The CCC found “substantial issue” with the local CDP on November 5, 2020, so it headed to a de novo hearing, which is where it landed last week.

The project’s scope was reduced in the most recent plans heard by the commissioners, who supported the permit 8-0.

Click on photo for a larger image

Rendering by SMS Architects/Courtesy of CCC

A rendering of the Coast Inn project

According to the recently submitted architectural roof plans, “all usable floor area has been removed from the roof level.”

Instead, the project includes removal of a 1,433-square-foot portion of roof on the fourth floor to open an existing courtyard. A 1,080-square-foot damaged roof gable will be removed from the fourth floor, in addition to a 353-square-foot portion of roof west of the damaged gable, to “create an effective skylight for the existing fourth floor courtyard,” according to the CCC staff report. The narrow portion of roof between these two removed areas will remain.

“The fourth-floor courtyard is an existing feature that includes umbrellas and tables for hotel guests; food and drinks may be carried in from the hotel restaurant by guests, but no courtyard bar or restaurant use is proposed,” the CCC staff report explains. “No new access structures for the existing rooftop are proposed.”

City Council may require revisions to the proposed signage pursuant to local requirements and the city must review other changes to the project which the applicant has proposed or that the commission required through the de novo action.

A special condition requires the submittal of final plans reflecting any locally required changes for executive director review and written approval prior to permit issuance. If council requires substantial changes to the signage or other project features, a permit amendment will be required.

The existing private stairway landing encroaches into the public sidewalk, so CCC staff included a special condition for the applicant to submit project plans which include relocating the stairway landing off public lands and moving the gate onto the hotel’s private property.

Staff recommended approval of the proposed project with nine special conditions requiring: Submittal of final revised plans; submittal of construction staging plans; the use of lighting and materials to avoid bird impacts; implementation of construction best management practices; assumption of risk; acknowledgement that a new CDP will be required for all work not described in the subject application; waiver of rights to future shoreline protective device; deed restriction; and liability for cost and attorneys’ fees incurred in future potential litigation associated with the permit.

The project includes addition or alteration of about 2 percent of the interior floor area (habitable), 37 percent of exterior walls, 47 percent of the roof, and less than 23 percent for the foundation

These improvements do not meet the threshold for a major remodel (increases existing square footage by 50 percent or more) according to the LCP, explained Coastal Program Analyst Chloe Seifert.

It is currently legally nonconforming in regard to the existing development in the bluff edge setback, height, open space, and the lack of any on-site parking, Seifert said. The certified LCP allows it to be maintained and repaired if the work does not increase the size or degree of nonconformance, she added.

The new turrets and signage will exceed LCP height limitation but were determined necessary to get the highest historic rating (“E” for exceptional) and the city considers them “key character-defining features to the historic rehabilitation of the property and thereby constitute a special circumstance uniquely applicable to the site.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Coast Inn in Laguna Beach (photo from January 2018)

Spencer Kallick, an attorney with Allen Matkins, representing DIG Coast Inn, LLC, said the project will bring this gem of a historic coastal hotel back to life.

“The Coast Inn has been a fixture of Laguna Beach since 1927 and the hotel is in need of a refresh,” Kallick said. “And with the commission’s support, the applicant plans to restore this hotel to its former glory.”

The project will add back important historic elements to the property, he added.

Although the few other public speakers also noted the hotel’s history in the city, they weren’t as supportive of some of the changes.

Rick Gold, who was a member of the Heritage Committee when the project was presented to the city panel in 2015, said it was approved with a “particular set of rules” that weren’t meant to be changed. The current proposal doesn’t mention some of the historic features they discussed at the time, he said, including the roof line and wood railing leading to the ocean.

“What we approved at that time does not seem to be what they’re doing now,” Gold said.

It should go back to the city for a re-evaluation, he suggested.

“This hotel raises the question – it’s nearly 100 years old – if not now, when?” asked resident Mark Fudge, who appealed city council’s decision to the CCC last year.

The project is nonconforming in a number of ways, Fudge said, and it provides almost no parking.

Parking was a concern when the council reviewed the project last year as well. In lieu of creating three additional parking spaces, the city required the hotel pay a $69,000 fee. At the time, Dornin noted that the project wouldn’t increase the need for parking in the already congested area.

This is a good example of how parking minimums can create blight in certain areas, if applied in very strict manners, California Coastal Commissioner Mike Wilson said last week.

“It’s an illustration of what could happen,” Wilson said, adding his support for the project as proposed. “If we really did that, if the appeal was really based on that, this…would be a parking lot.”

It would be terrible for such a historical structure and area, he added.

While parking was an issue raised during the discussion, the main point of contention for speakers was whether the inn had 24 hotel rooms or 21 hotel rooms plus three residential apartments.

Sharon Fudge shared a copy of the hotel’s 1992 certificate of use (and in other correspondence a letter from the city in 1987), which listed 21 hotel rooms and three apartments with kitchens. Since then, those apartments were replaced with hotel rooms, she said, apparently in an unpermitted conversion from residential use to hotel use.

Fudge asked the commission to either postpone the decision on the matter or send it back to the city for proper analysis.

Neither document is related to any city or coastal CDP application, CCC staff noted.

The information CCC staff received from the city indicated that “at some point in time” there may have been kitchens in three of the units and, and because of that, they were described as apartments, explained Karl Schwing, district director of Orange County.

Although that is not a recent interpretation, Kallick added.

The items referred to are not in line with the records or direction provided by the city, he said. Senior city staff made it very clear that there are not apartment units on the property, Kallick emphasized.

And seeing the hotel and units in person reaffirmed that they aren’t apartments, he said.

“There is no way that these were residential units,” Kallick said. “To be quite blunt, these are very, very small hotel rooms.”

There’s space for a queen bed and a small bathroom, but not enough for most kitchen appliances, Kallick said.

“Simply put, there are no apartment units on the property, there are 24 hotel rooms,” Kallick stated. “This has been, and will continue to be, a hotel.”

In a site visit on August 9, CCC staff also observed that there is little evidence kitchens could fit in any of the current hotel rooms, considering each room is fairly limited in size.

It’s also CCC staff’s understanding, which the city corroborated, that there are 24 hotel units in the building historically and will continue to be with this proposal, Schwing added.

Historic records from multiple sources describe the development as supporting hotel, restaurant, and bar use.

“The applicant has disputed this claim and has not found evidence of previous residential use on-site, other than property owners or staff staying in the development,” the CCC staff report explains. “In the absence of further records, it seems possible that the apartments referenced in the city letter were used by the hotel staff or owners rather than serving as independent residential units.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of CCC

A 1930s postcard of Coast Inn

According to a descendent of the original Coast Inn owner, the first proprietor and his family did live on site.

Carolyn Smith Burris, granddaughter of the original builder and longtime owner “Pappy” Smith, said during public comment that the top portion of the hotel (curtains can be seen in old photos) is where her grandparents lived with their five kids. It was a suite of rooms, Smith Burris said. Although she didn’t mention if anyone else ever resided in the space.

After her grandparents died, her father and uncle took over the inn, and later sold it in 1978. Growing up around the hotel and being involved with it over the years, Smith Burris is also invested, and concerned about the recent plans.

“I know the building is going to have some changes, we just have to swing with that,” she said. “My love was that the historical pieces were going to be put back in place as best as they could in order to obtain an ‘E’ rating.”

However, she recently became aware that there are some historical features left off the architectural renderings, including the wood railing, the bay windows, and the stairway arches and curves going up to the hotel rooms.

She asked for more time and that the project be reviewed again by the Heritage Committee.

“This is very important to me,” Smith Burris said.