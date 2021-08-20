NewLeftHeader

 August 20, 2021

Hortense Miller Garden renovation of 1958 Gazebo

Hortense Miller Garden renovation of 1958 Gazebo complete and volunteers needed

The Hortense Miller Gazebo was built in 1958, including the decorative panels designed by Hortense Miller while she was studying at the Art Institute of Chicago. The pattern of the Gazebo is replicated from the main entryway design carrying the post and beam mid-century modern style of architecture. Knowlton Fernald, the architect, worked closely with Hortense to fulfill her wishes for a home that provided space for her gardens and artwork. The renovation project began in 2019 when the retaining wall behind the Gazebo needed to be redone and resulted in a total refurbishment of the Gazebo itself. 

Visitors enter the Gazebo Garden through a bamboo gate stepping on slices of palm trunks next to some umbrella sedge, nandina “Heavenly Bamboo,” Japanese crested iris, liriope, and mondo grass. The Gazebo, poised on the breast of a zoysia grass hill (Korean grass), dominates this patio. This sheltered setting is ideal for many flowering plants, shrubs, and vines. The effect of the house and adjacent banks, where mature trees such as the Eastern sycamore, a flowering locust, a juniper, and a jacaranda stand, provides shade and shelter as well as an extended blooming period for the white “Alaska” azaleas and hybrid camellias at the foot of the Gazebo hill. The ocean view is spectacular over Laguna as the breeze cools the day. 

Hortense Miller wisteria

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Mural and wisteria

A hidden Laguna treasure needs help

Unlike Laguna’s art festivals, theatre, and art museum, the iconic mid-century modern home and 2.5-acre wild, hillside gardens of the late Hortense Miller aren’t visible, or even accessible, to most Laguna locals or visitors without a reservation. But, according to Diane Lannon, the president of the Friends of the Hortense Miller Garden, the nonprofit organization responsible for the care and upkeep of the estate, most visitors fall in love at first sight with the house, the furniture, the artwork, and the grounds that all once belonged to one of Laguna’s legendary figures. And as the Hortense Miller Garden property attracts more visitors, its upkeep and special events need more help.

“We are actively seeking experienced volunteers to head several specific efforts,” said Lannon. “Our last Open House attracted over 280 visitors in 2019. We have a wonderful and dedicated group of volunteers, but with interest in mid-century modern architecture, native gardening, and crafts renaissance booming, we really need more help, particularly anyone with experience in planning and managing special events for other nonprofits, website expertise, or social media/marketing.” In addition to the organization’s Open House, the group also hosts art workshops, exhibitions of local artists, and meditation retreats as well as weekly house and garden tours of the property.

Hortense Miller ocean view

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Ocean view

The current special exhibit in the Aviary Gallery explores the history of the Friends of the Hortense Miller Garden, from its earliest beginnings in 1977 as a group of volunteers dedicated to fulfilling Hortense’s desire to make the Garden a perpetual refuge for both wild things and for people as a public garden. The obstacles for the Garden to become public were challenging but with hard work it became official in October 1979. Nature also challenged the commitment of the Friends when the December 1979 Boat Canyon Fire raged through the Garden, taking with it much of the work they had done. 

Led by Ginny Worthington, the volunteers sprang into action immediately, taking cues from Hortense’s attitude of respect toward the fire. The Garden grew back in abundance, as the fire had released dormant poppy fields and other native plants. Much of the research for the exhibit was done with great curiosity and enthusiasm by Barbara Deubert; without her commitment this exhibit would not have happened. Working with Barbara was Kristy Melita, who continued the project and received original slides, photos, and artwork from the estate of Ginny Worthington. These items were incorporated into the exhibit with the help of Michele Leighton and Cheryl Michelon.

Hortense Miller path

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Path at Hortense Miller Gardens

A native of St. Louis, Hortense moved to Laguna Beach in 1953 and died in 2008 just shy of her 100th birthday. A lifelong writer, ferocious gardener, and talented craftsperson, she was straightforward, unpretentious, and feisty in her philosophy about gardening, politics, love, and life in general. Although the property has been owned by Laguna Beach since 1977 when Hortense bequeathed it to the City, it is managed and cared for by a volunteer Board that must annually raise funds to repair and maintain the house as well as the more than 800 species of plants and trees that fill the dozens of slope side paths.

This hidden Laguna gem features a 2.5-acre garden with over a dozen hillside trails and a pristine mid-century modern home build by Knowlton Fernald in 1958 on the slope of Boat Canyon. Tucked under towering Canary Island and Torrey Pines, planted from one-gallon saplings in 1959, there are over 1,000 plant species of which about 150 are California natives. The variety of plantings gives the garden color and texture during every season. The walls of glass offer breathtaking ocean views. The original furnishings give the home a rare authenticity, befitting a true Laguna artist.

For more information about Hortense Miller Garden volunteer opportunities, contact Diane Lannon at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (949) 374-2696.

Tours of the house and 2.5-acre garden are available with reservations through the city of Laguna Beach Recreation Department at www.lagunabeachcity.netor www.hortensemillergarden.org.

 

