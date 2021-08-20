NewLeftHeader

few clouds

72.5°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 67  |  August 20, 2021

Maria and Santiago Holguin retire from Blue Bell 082021

Maria and Santiago Holguin retire from Blue Bell Cat Foundation after 25 years

Maria and couple in garden

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

“We, and especially our cats, were blessed to have Santiago and Maria caring for us at The Blue Bell for more than 25 years,” says Founding Blue Bell Director Susan Hamil, who serves as Chairwoman and Acting Executive Director. “We all wish them the best in their retirement, they will be missed!”

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.