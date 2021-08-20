NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 67  |  August 20, 2021

LBUMC worship leaders promoted 082021

Megan Waters and Jeremiah Krueger, worship leaders at Laguna Beach United Methodist Church, were recently given additional responsibilities. The church’s Leadership Board approved their new roles, in which Waters is now also the Music Director, in charge of all music programs in the church, and Krueger was named Choir Director.

“We are very excited to have Megan as our Music Director and Jeremiah as our Choir Director,” says LBUMC’s pastor, Rev. Lynn Francis. “They both bring strong educational experience, a passion for their craft, a youthful exuberance, and a joyful spirit.”

LBUMC worship 2021

Jeremiah Krueger and Megan Waters recently received promotions at LBUMC

“Megan has proven her leadership and organizational skills already as our worship leader so we know she will bring excellence to all aspects of our music ministry. One of the most exciting aspects is the planned children’s music programs for which Megan had concentrated training.”

Pastor Francis adds, “Jeremiah was highly recommended for his choir directing as Dr. Matthew Ferrell of St. Cloud State University and Messiah United Methodist Church told us that Jeremiah has a natural ability in choir directing.”

Waters and Kreuger received B.S. degrees in vocal music education from St. Cloud, in Minnesota. Kreuger was tenor section leader and president of the university’s Concert Choir. Both he and Waters were section leaders at Messiah Methodist Church in Plymouth, Minn.

Since joining LBUMC two years ago, Megan married Alec Waters, who often performs with Megan and Jeremiah and sings solos as well. Megan Waters also handles social media and website communication for the church.

Megan Waters sings with the Pacific Chorale, Orange County Women’s Chorus, and teaches voice lessons. She says, “Our biggest music initiatives include safely and joyfully bringing back our choir and handbell ensembles, in addition to continuing our traditional/modern blend of music, developing a children’s music program, and collaborating with our local businesses and non-profits to bring music and worship further into our community.” 

In addition to his musical activities, which include performing with the Pacific Chorale and teaching voice and piano lessons, Kreuger managed to earn private and commercial pilot’s licenses and is a certified flight instructor. Choir rehearsals will begin Wednesdays, Sept 1 and 8 at 7 p.m. in anticipation of a performance on Homecoming Sunday, Sept 12.

LBUMC is located at 21632 Wesley Drive. Sunday service is at 10 a.m., at the church with masks currently required, and online through Facebook. For more information, visit www.lbumc.org.

 

