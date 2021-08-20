NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 67  |  August 20, 2021

Friendship Shelter named nonprofit of the year 082021

Friendship Shelter named nonprofit of the year in 73rd assembly district

Assemblywoman Laurie Davies (AD-73) presented Friendship Shelter with the Nonprofit of the Year award for its work ending homelessness in south Orange County. Davies visited one of Friendship Shelter’s permanent supportive housing locations in Dana Point to meet with members of the staff, where she expressed her gratitude and support of the important work being done in our community. 

Friendship Shelter operates two shelters and a street outreach program in Laguna Beach, and permanent supportive housing in dedicated buildings and scattered sites throughout south Orange County. 

Friendship Shelter group

Submitted photo

Assemblywoman Laurie Davies (AD-73) presents Friendship Shelter with Nonprofit of the Year award

“I can’t think of a more deserving organization to be recognized,” said Barbara McMurray, Friendship Shelter Board member and Advocacy Committee chair. “The team at Friendship Shelter is singularly focused on finding the right type of housing for each individual who walks through their doors. I continue to be impressed with their commitment, perseverance, and ‘whatever its takes’ attitude to get the job done.” 

Last year, which brought unprecedented health and economic challenges, Friendship Shelter saw more progress toward the vision of ending homelessness than during any other year in its 33-year history. The nonprofit seized on the opportunity to add new programs, expand current programs, and exceed outcome goals. 97 percent of housing clients remained stably housed last year, and 112 individuals moved out of homelessness and into permanent housing, setting a new organizational record. 

Friendship Shelter was incorporated in 1988 to provide year-round shelter and rehabilitation to homeless adults. Today it provides a full complement of services to the most vulnerable homeless people in our community and is focused on finding the most appropriate permanent housing solution for each individual. 

All programs follow the framework of three evidence-based practices: housing first, harm reduction, and recovery model. Friendship Shelter has worked with more than 10,000 people to end their homelessness and each night more than 170 homeless and formerly homeless people sleep safe, warm, and cared for in one of its programs. 

For more information on the Friendship Shelter, visit www.friendshipshelter.org.

 

