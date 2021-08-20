NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 67  |  August 20, 2021

Photo by Susan Cruciana

Installed in 2002, “Sight and Sound” was designed and built by Raymond Persinger. Persinger’s two sculptural panels serve as fencing at this popular scenic locale at the end of Brown’s Park, where his poetry begins with “In this fleeting moment…”

 

