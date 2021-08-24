NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 68  |  August 24, 2021

Hot Club of Los Angeles performs community concert 082421

Hot Club of Los Angeles performs community concert at FOA with Laguna Live! on Wednesday

On Wednesday, Aug 25, Laguna Live! brings the joy of live music to the community with a concert at the Festival of Arts, featuring the Hot Club of Los Angeles. The show is from 5:30-7 p.m. without intermission on the Green, a casual outdoor gallery setting at the Festival of Arts, 650 Laguna Canyon Rd. 

Hot Club band

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Hot Club of Los Angeles to perform on the Festival of Arts Green on Wednesday, Aug 25 

The concert is free to Laguna residents and to everyone else with festival admission. Tables and chairs are provided, and guests may bring their own food and beverages. Food and drinks are also available for purchase. There is no reserved seating, but you are welcome to come early and hold a table as long as one person is present. For more tips and information, visit www.foapom.com.

The Hot Club of Los Angeles was founded in 2011 as a gathering of local established musicians with backgrounds in country, jazz, folk, blues, and world music to perform the repertoire of Belgian guitar virtuoso Django Reinhardt (1910-1953). Reinhardt pioneered the hybrid genre now known as gypsy jazz and popularized it with his Quintette du Hot Club de France beginning in 1930s Paris. Jackson Browne says, “This band is an LA treasure.”

 

