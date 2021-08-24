Council agenda includes Hotel Laguna update 082421

Council agenda includes Hotel Laguna update, wildfire mitigation, evacuation study, next step to acquire South Laguna property for public use

By SARA HALL

Although the City Council agenda for tonight (August 24) isn’t too long, it’s packed with noteworthy items for consideration, including: An update on Hotel Laguna; Wildlife Mitigation and Fire Safety project update and Evacuation Time Study Report; adoption of the initial study and mitigated negative declaration for the acquisition of the Ti Amo property; extension of the local emergency due to COVID-19; and acceptance of a $750,000 grant to develop the Park Avenue Fuel Modification Zone.

Last on the agenda during regular business is possibly the item that might spark the most community interest, the update on the Hotel Laguna project, located at 425 South Coast Hwy.

The hotel was the topic of a closed session discussion that was leaked to the public and recently led to the censure of Councilmember George Weiss. Many public speakers on the censure item raised concern that the item was in closed session to begin with, claiming it should be presented during an open, public meeting.

Over the past year, the city has been processing permits and entitlements overseeing the work for the renovation of Hotel Laguna.

“Questions and concerns have been expressed by members of the community regarding the nature of the work occurring at the hotel and the permitting and entitlement process,” the staff report reads.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Council will hear an update on Hotel Laguna on Tuesday, Aug 24

In summer 2020, several stop-work orders were issued as an administrative matter due to unpermitted work that was taking place at the hotel. After some work, the city issued the required after-the-fact building and coastal development permits.

More recently, this year on May 5, work was ordered to stop after city officials sent a letter to the developer alleging that unpermitted work was done to the exterior of the property.

“Following the most recent stop work order, city staff has been meeting with the Laguna Beach Company team, including their new attorney, on a weekly basis for the purpose of keeping the project on track,” the staff report reads.

The city completed a series of inspections and confirmed that the interior work on portions of the project met the required construction standards.

“The city manager and the community development director considered partially modifying the stop work order so that work could resume on the restaurant portion of the hotel only, with the intent of issuing a temporary certificate of occupancy so that the restaurant and the lobby could be re-opened,” the report reads.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The current interior of the Hotel Laguna restaurant

“On June 29, 2021, in connection with a conference of the City Council with its legal counsel and others at a closed session regarding the potential litigation related to the project, the City Council was notified of the city manager’s and community development director’s intention to modify the stop-work order,” staff wrote in the report. “The City Council did not review, approve or issue any new permits.”

The order was partially lifted on July 15 to allow the remodel of the first-floor restaurant, lobby, bar, and kitchen areas.

A letter was received from the CCC on July 19 confirming that the remaining work does not constitute development.

None of the areas where work will resume are part of the Coastal Development Permit currently under appeal to the California Coastal Commission.

On May 12, Coastal Commissioners unanimously agreed with the recommendation from CCC staff (based on an appeal submitted by local residents) that the project raises a “substantial issue” regarding conformance with the Local Coastal Program based on potential inconsistencies with the LCP and the California Coastal Act. The action forced the work on the project that requires a CDP to pause until the permit hearing (it has yet to be scheduled).

“At this point, Hotel Laguna is near receiving final inspections with a goal of re-opening the restaurant and the lobby at the end of August with a temporary certificate of occupancy,” the staff report concludes.

No other entitlements are required to re-open those areas.

“The Laguna Beach Company continues to work cooperatively with the city staff on the project, with the next step being to entitle the as-built and proposed improvements to other areas of the building and property,” staff concludes in the report. “This will include working with the California Coastal Commission, potentially on a consolidated permit that addresses all the work that is subject to a CDP.”

In a statement to Stu News Laguna on Friday, developer Mo Honarker said, “We are very pleased that the renovations are on track with the City as we prepare to re-open the hotel’s lobby and restaurant in the days to come. As the City noted, we have worked closely together to resolve past issues. We are now moving forward cooperatively as we complete our renewal of this beloved Laguna Beach icon. I am excited to welcome the people of Laguna to our grand opening very soon.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

A helicopter battles a fire in the canyon in June

Council will also hear the Wildlife Mitigation and Fire Safety subcommittee’s update of project implementation (regarding previously approved fire safety improvement opportunities) and receive the Evacuation Time Study Report.

The item was continued from the August 10 meeting.

On July 23, 2019, the Wildlife Mitigation and Fire Safety subcommittee presented a comprehensive report which included 42 opportunities to increase fire safety within the city. Council unanimously approved the recommendations and staff has since been implementing the short term funded items.

Completed initiatives include nine neighborhood outreach meetings with more than 1,000 residents attending and installing a citywide outdoor warning system.

Staff will return to council in the fall with a Defensible Space Inspection Program and a cost/benefit analysis report for acquisition of Laguna Canyon Road.

Another one of the recommendations is the preparation of an evacuation time estimate study, which is completed and council will review tonight (August 24).

The evacuation study estimates times, identifies impaired access areas, and helps further inform the city’s emergency planning efforts.

According to the report, it would take an estimated four hours and 20 minutes to evacuate the entire city, on average under normal roadway conditions (no roadway hazards like stalled vehicles, trees, debris, and/or power lines blocking the road, etc.). That time could increase up to an additional four hours if a wildfire renders both 133 and Coast Highway northbound unavailable.

The study is a planning resource document used to guide emergency planning moving forward. The wildfire report identifies several evacuation improvement opportunities, which the evacuation study will help guide staff’s effort to implement.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Goats grazing on upper Park Avenue as part of a fuel modification program

On the consent calendar, council will consider several fire-related items.

If approved, council will authorize the city manager, or her designee, to accept a $750,000 grant from the California Office of Emergency Services to develop the Park Avenue Fuel Modification Zone; appropriate $1,000,000 in the Wildfire Mitigation and Fire Safety Fund for the project and increase estimated grant revenue by $750,000; amend service provider agreement #20-095 with the Laguna Canyon Foundation to include the Park Avenue Fuel Modification Project in the amount of $10,500; amend service provider agreement #20-096 with Glen Lukos Associates to include the Park Avenue Fuel Modification Project in the amount of $25,644; amend service provider agreement #20-097 with GEO FIRM to include the Park Avenue Fuel Modification Project in the amount of $3,840; and amend service provider agreement #20-098 with Aspen Environmental to include the Park Avenue Fuel Modification project in the amount of $37,858.

The Park Avenue corridor is the principal emergency evacuation route from wildfire for Top of the World neighborhoods, staff points out in the report.

Work on this grant started in June and will continue through May 2024.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The city is working on acquiring the property at 31727 PCH, most recently occupied by Italian restaurant Ti Amo by il Barone

During regular business, City Council will consider the next step toward acquiring property in South Laguna for future civic uses, including as a possible replacement for the neighborhood’s local fire station.

Council will consider certifying the initial study/mitigated declaration for the acquisition of 31727 and 31735 Coast Highway; and direct staff to complete any steps necessary to close escrow on the subject property.

The city has entered into escrow to acquire the property at 31727 PCH, most recently occupied by Italian restaurant Ti Amo by il Barone. The city offered $2.7 million for both parcels, a non-refundable deposit of $100,000 and a 90-day escrow period for the city to complete its review and acquisition process. Per the purchase and sale agreement, escrow is scheduled to close on September 6.

Council is not being asked to decide the ultimate use or development of the property, staff noted in the report. The environmental documentation discloses several potential public uses and conceptual designs and creates additional opportunities for public input.

If the city ultimately acquires the property, staff will return to council for discussion and direction on the property’s specific use. Once a project is identified for the site, it would undergo an entitlement and design review process, according to the staff report. An updated environmental document would further evaluate any additional or more severe environmental impacts based on the defined project plans. These steps will include public meetings, during which community members will have more opportunities to comment.

In a split 3-2 vote on June 15, City Council authorized the city manager to enter into an agreement with Rincon Consultants Inc. in the amount of $89,199 to provide consulting services for the preparation of an initial study for the acquisition of the property and for a possible Mitigated Negative Declaration, if determined to be appropriate. Council members Toni Iseman and George Weiss dissented.

The Planning Commission voted 5-0 on August 4 to approve city staff’s recommended general plan consistency determination for the property, agreeing that potential public benefit use is consistent with Laguna Beach code.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The city will consider extending the local emergency declaration due to COVID-19

Earlier in the meeting, during the consent calendar, council will consider extending the emergency declaration related to COVID-19.

After adopting the resolution on March 17, 2020, council has extended the local emergency several times, most recently on June 29, with minor modifications. According to state law, it needs to be reviewed every 60 days.

“COVID-19 is still categorized as an active pandemic and since late June, Orange County has seen a marked increase in positive tests and hospitalizations due to the highly contagious Delta variant,” staff explained in the report for the agenda item.

Due to the impact to the operations of both the private and public sectors, staff is recommending extending the emergency for another 60 days. This will allow the city to continue to receive local, state, and federal funding related to the pandemic and authorizes the city manager to make, issue, and enforce orders, rules, and regulations that protect the public from the spreading of COVID-19.

