NewLeftHeader

clear sky

72.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 68  |  August 24, 2021

Catmosphere Laguna Foundation will host 082421

Catmosphere Laguna Foundation will host an Adoption Event over Labor Day weekend

“Have you heard the mews?” Gail Landau, founder of Catmosphere Laguna Foundation – she’s also known as the “Matchmaker to the Mews” – asks. “We’ll be busy over Labor Day weekend hosting our next catastic Adoption Event. Come frolic with the felines!” 

The Catmosphere Laguna Foundation Feline Adoption Event features fully vetted and socialized cats and kittens. In the last 18 months, Catmosphere Laguna Foundation foster families provided abandoned, relinquished, and rescued cats and kittens all the love while fosters supplied veterinary care, food, supplies, and all other necessities. 

Catmosphere Laguna cat and hat

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

What? It’s pawty time? I’ll be there!

“During COVID restrictions and quarantine so many felines lost their homes, their families, their health, and the necessities of life. Active during the entire time since closing our Cafe in March 2020, we not only found homes for the 17 cats and kittens in residence at that time, we also rescued, vetted, placed or assisted in placing, and fully adopted close to one hundred more,” Landau notes. 

“Our Catmosphere Laguna phones never stopped ringing. Adoption applications are available on our website and on the premises during Labor Day weekend. The website is www.catmospherelaguna.com.”

Catmosphere Laguna cat yelling

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

I hear you can bring your own beverages!

The event will take place on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, Sept 4-6 at 690 South Coast Hwy adjacent to the Holiday Inn at Cleo and PCH. Parking is available in the Holiday Inn parking lot and along all area streets. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, and bookings can be made on the website. Walk-ins will be allowed only if space is available.

“Our fabulous felines wear their own cute masks, so humans must wear a mask and respect our sanitation and feline handling rules,” Landau adds. “Our fun merchandise and new logo masks will be available on site. Kids of all ages are allowed as long as they are accompanied by an adult.”

Catmosphere Laguna girl

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Frolic with fantastic felines 

Outside beverages and snacks can be brought into the lounges, and photography and videos are allowed. The cost to frolic with fabulous felines is $22 per hour for adults and $15 for kids under 16.

All donations to the Foundation are tax-deductible and assist the nonprofit is sustaining its mission to find forever homes for homeless and abandoned kittens.

“We missed you all so much and cannot wait to see mew soon,” Landau adds.

For more information, visit www.catmospherelaguna.comor call (949) 619-MEOW (6369).

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.