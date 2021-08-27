NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 69  |  August 27, 2021

Guest Column How to be the best version 082721

Guest Column

How to be the best version of yourself 

By Dr. Vidya Reddy

Hello and welcome to this week’s life tools. I’ll give you one simple rule this week to get closer to your best version. 

In Leonard Cohen’s magnificent song anthem, he says “Ring the bells that still can ring/Forget your perfect offering/There is a crack in everything/That’s how the light gets in.” 

Excuses, excuses! We have a million of them; a million reasons why we haven’t started that project, why we haven’t made that commitment, why we’re waiting for the right moment. We stall our dreams waiting for the perfect moment…but what is perfection, really?

As a thought exercise, I’ve learned a lot of things over the past few months and feel compelled to share them with you in the spirit of robust helpfulness. If you would like more information, techniques, and meditation based on Life Lessons, please refer to my blog: https://naturally-happy.com/blog/.

Guest Column How to doctor

Photo by Johnny Antezana

Photo by Johnny Antezana

Dr. Vidya Reddy

Perfection is progress. Perfection is evolution! Perfection is us embracing the wholeness of life. All of us carry a heavy burden to be perfect in all aspects of our lives…to always do the right thing, make the right choice, use the right words, move in the right direction. 

But perfection really isn’t the ultimate goal. The goal is showing up a little bit better than you did yesterday, slowly building up the best versions of yourself.

It’s all about progress, not perfection. If you are human, you are not perfect. We have some type of perfection that rests in our best version. And if, on a daily basis, we can make progress toward that best version, then we can call that perfection. 

But nobody’s perfect. So, whether you are a baseball player, whether you are a businessperson, whether you are a mom, whether you are a policeman – it goes on and on and on – no one can be perfect. But we can all move toward our best version of perfection and that can only come from seeing where our cracks are. See our cracks, see our imperfections: own them.

Sometimes when we focus too much on the end result, we lose sight of the magnificent process of growth…of progress…continually moving in the direction of our goals – in the direction of the best version of yourself – while staying mindful of the steps we’re taking to get there.

But here we are, with the tools of meditation, mindfulness, and community support. I have given you these tools for free because you have been a loyal member of this community. There are no more excuses! You can make the decision to move forward today! Don’t let the imaginary ideal of “perfection” hold you back from taking the first step. This is a process of evolution, not the process of trying to reach the illusory “perfect” self. 

Guest Column How to sitting

Photo by Pieter Baetens

Photo by Pieter Baetens

Embrace the ups and downs

Our lives are full of ups and downs, happiness and sadness, fear and courage. This process of back and forth, not just mindlessly living it but actually embracing it, this is progress! This is how you take one step, day by day, to get a little closer to the best version of yourself.

But it can be overwhelming to embrace life when you’re struggling. That’s when you lean on your meditation practice to get you through, give you clarity, and help you move through difficult times with greater ease and grace.

Let’s ring the bells that still can ring. Let’s forget our perfect offering. Let’s acknowledge that there’s a crack in everything. And wherever that crack is that’s where the light’s coming in…so let’s use that light. Let’s channel that light. Let’s embrace that light to be our best version. 

So, this week, let’s embrace the good with the bad and focus on progress, evolution, and leaning in the direction of our dreams! And don’t be so hard on yourself as you move through this process! 

Sending you expansive love, personal growth, and health. Be well.

In Peace, Love and Gratitude. 

‘Til next time.

Dr. Vidya Reddy, ND, AMS, DAC, CLC

www.Naturally-Happy.com

 

