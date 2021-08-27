NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 69  |  August 27, 2021

Kids cheer on “Dad’s League” 082721

Kids cheer on “Dad’s League” – aka LB City Men’s Softball League – as Team Troy Lee wins

On Monday nights in late summer at Riddle Field, there is a tradition that all the local kids come to watch their dads play in the Laguna Beach City Men’s Softball League also known as the “Dad’s League.”

 (L-R) Calen Offield and Isabel Offield (dad and daughter), Sterling Gardner and Tom Gardner (daughter and dad). After Team Troy Lee won 9-0, the girls rushed the field to give their dads a hug. 

Town spirit at its best! Each team is sponsored by a local business in town – and that team wears the sponsor’s tee shirt as their uniform

This week Isabel and Sterling worked during the whole game to create a sign to cheer on their dads who play on Team Troy Lee

 

