LBUSD announces new District Athletic Administrator

After an extensive search, LBUSD is pleased to introduce Denise Selbe, Ed.D., as its new District Athletic Administrator.

Dr. Selbe is a dedicated and well-rounded educator bringing 34 years of experience in a variety of areas including teaching, coaching, counseling, administration, and human resources. Dr. Selbe began her career in the Centralia School District as an elementary school teacher. She then transitioned to serve as a middle school teacher, assistant principal, and principal at the middle and high school levels. Dr. Selbe then served as the Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources, and most recently as a school counselor.

Dr. Selbe has a wealth of experience teaching physical education, coaching, and organizing both intramural and high school sports programs including serving as the district administrator for the Anaheim Union High School Intramural Athletics Program. She has been the recipient of the AUHSD Scholar-Athlete Awards, the 1997-2005 Women in Sports Award, and was selected to serve as Head Coach for North-South OC All-Star Basketball Game in 1992. These are just a few of her many athletic coaching accolades.

Submitted photo

Dr. Denise Selbe has been announced as LBUSD’s new District Athletic Administrator

“As we transition from the previous AD model into the new District Athletic Administrator role, I am excited to have Dr. Selbe’s experience and knowledge on our leadership team to help us develop this position,” shared Mike Conlon, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources. “She brings a balance of athletic and administrative expertise that will serve her well.”

“We are looking forward to having Dr. Selbe as part of the LBHS and LBUSD team as our new athletic administrator,” shared Jason Allemann, Ed.D., LBHS principal. “Denise brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in her work as an educator, most importantly in her work with people across a variety of roles and responsibilities in education. I can’t wait to team up with her on the important work ahead in the district and high school athletics!”

“I’m very excited about the opportunity to serve the Laguna Beach Unified School District as District Athletics Administrator,” shared Dr. Selbe. “I look forward to working with coaches and student-athletes to provide them with the best opportunities to compete at a high level and enjoy all the positive experiences that are possible through athletics. Working with Thurston Middle School staff to develop an intramural sports program for students is an exciting aspect of this position. I am grateful to Dr. Viloria and the LBUSD Board of Education for the opportunity to be part of a very special community. I can’t wait to get to work!”

Under the direction of the High School Principal, the District Athletics Administrator is responsible for the planning, development, and implementation of the policies, regulations, guidelines, and procedures pertaining to a high school interscholastic sports program; and will serve as an administrator of record for the interscholastic sports personnel concerning sports and recreation activities.

La Playa classes begin August 31 at the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach

La Playa Center is a nonprofit adult ESL (English as a Second Language) program, offering free English classes to anyone wishing to start or improve their English skills. This year, classes will begin on Tuesday, Aug 31 at the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach.

“We value education and English language acquisition as means towards success for our students as they integrate into their new communities,” noted a spokesperson for the Center. “And we value the importance of individual and cultural exchanges that demonstrate the diversity of our community, as in our renowned tamale sale on Hospitality Night. Our students represent that diversity – 2020 enrollment included students from eight different language groups.”

Submitted photo

Teachers and students participate in a Patriots Day Parade

La Playa Center has offered classes taught by experienced volunteer teachers for the past 22 years, most recently at the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach’s Canyon Branch. At this site, La Playa Center has been able to provide childcare for their students while they are in class, and they hope to resume this part of their program for students as COVID guidelines allow. In-person classes will resume at the Boys & Girls Club on August 31. Online registration for morning classes (9:30-11 a.m.) can be found at www.crossculturalcouncil.com.

In addition, La Playa has partnered with the San Juan Capistrano Community Center to offer a beginning English class to meet the needs of residents in that community. Online registration for this class can also be found at www.crossculturalcouncil.com.

For information on becoming a volunteer ESL teacher, please contact laplayaenglish@gmail.com. The work is not difficult, but the rewards are great.

Hortense Miller Garden renovation of 1958 Gazebo complete and volunteers needed

The Hortense Miller Gazebo was built in 1958, including the decorative panels designed by Hortense Miller while she was studying at the Art Institute of Chicago. The pattern of the Gazebo is replicated from the main entryway design carrying the post and beam mid-century modern style of architecture. Knowlton Fernald, the architect, worked closely with Hortense to fulfill her wishes for a home that provided space for her gardens and artwork. The renovation project began in 2019 when the retaining wall behind the Gazebo needed to be redone and resulted in a total refurbishment of the Gazebo itself.

Visitors enter the Gazebo Garden through a bamboo gate stepping on slices of palm trunks next to some umbrella sedge, nandina “Heavenly Bamboo,” Japanese crested iris, liriope, and mondo grass. The Gazebo, poised on the breast of a zoysia grass hill (Korean grass), dominates this patio. This sheltered setting is ideal for many flowering plants, shrubs, and vines. The effect of the house and adjacent banks, where mature trees such as the Eastern sycamore, a flowering locust, a juniper, and a jacaranda stand, provides shade and shelter as well as an extended blooming period for the white “Alaska” azaleas and hybrid camellias at the foot of the Gazebo hill. The ocean view is spectacular over Laguna as the breeze cools the day.

Submitted photo

Mural and wisteria

A hidden Laguna treasure needs help

Unlike Laguna’s art festivals, theatre, and art museum, the iconic mid-century modern home and 2.5-acre wild, hillside gardens of the late Hortense Miller aren’t visible, or even accessible, to most Laguna locals or visitors without a reservation. But, according to Diane Lannon, the president of the Friends of the Hortense Miller Garden, the nonprofit organization responsible for the care and upkeep of the estate, most visitors fall in love at first sight with the house, the furniture, the artwork, and the grounds that all once belonged to one of Laguna’s legendary figures. And as the Hortense Miller Garden property attracts more visitors, its upkeep and special events need more help.

“We are actively seeking experienced volunteers to head several specific efforts,” said Lannon. “Our last Open House attracted over 280 visitors in 2019. We have a wonderful and dedicated group of volunteers, but with interest in mid-century modern architecture, native gardening, and crafts renaissance booming, we really need more help, particularly anyone with experience in planning and managing special events for other nonprofits, website expertise, or social media/marketing.” In addition to the organization’s Open House, the group also hosts art workshops, exhibitions of local artists, and meditation retreats as well as weekly house and garden tours of the property.

Submitted photo

Ocean view

The current special exhibit in the Aviary Gallery explores the history of the Friends of the Hortense Miller Garden, from its earliest beginnings in 1977 as a group of volunteers dedicated to fulfilling Hortense’s desire to make the Garden a perpetual refuge for both wild things and for people as a public garden. The obstacles for the Garden to become public were challenging but with hard work it became official in October 1979. Nature also challenged the commitment of the Friends when the December 1979 Boat Canyon Fire raged through the Garden, taking with it much of the work they had done.

Led by Ginny Worthington, the volunteers sprang into action immediately, taking cues from Hortense’s attitude of respect toward the fire. The Garden grew back in abundance, as the fire had released dormant poppy fields and other native plants. Much of the research for the exhibit was done with great curiosity and enthusiasm by Barbara Deubert; without her commitment this exhibit would not have happened. Working with Barbara was Kristy Melita, who continued the project and received original slides, photos, and artwork from the estate of Ginny Worthington. These items were incorporated into the exhibit with the help of Michele Leighton and Cheryl Michelon.

Submitted photo

Path at Hortense Miller Gardens

A native of St. Louis, Hortense moved to Laguna Beach in 1953 and died in 2008 just shy of her 100th birthday. A lifelong writer, ferocious gardener, and talented craftsperson, she was straightforward, unpretentious, and feisty in her philosophy about gardening, politics, love, and life in general. Although the property has been owned by Laguna Beach since 1977 when Hortense bequeathed it to the City, it is managed and cared for by a volunteer Board that must annually raise funds to repair and maintain the house as well as the more than 800 species of plants and trees that fill the dozens of slope side paths.

This hidden Laguna gem features a 2.5-acre garden with over a dozen hillside trails and a pristine mid-century modern home build by Knowlton Fernald in 1958 on the slope of Boat Canyon. Tucked under towering Canary Island and Torrey Pines, planted from one-gallon saplings in 1959, there are over 1,000 plant species of which about 150 are California natives. The variety of plantings gives the garden color and texture during every season. The walls of glass offer breathtaking ocean views. The original furnishings give the home a rare authenticity, befitting a true Laguna artist.

For more information about Hortense Miller Garden volunteer opportunities, contact Diane Lannon at hortensemillerfriends@gmail.com or (949) 374-2696.

Tours of the house and 2.5-acre garden are available with reservations through the city of Laguna Beach Recreation Department at www.lagunabeachcity.net or www.hortensemillergarden.org.

Crystal Cove State Park

Crystal Cove State Park is welcoming visitors with their August program of events. For more information, visit

www.crystalcovestatepark.org

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy Instagram

Explore Crystal Cove State Park at your own pace. Head out on the Environmental Study Loop Trail or into Moro Canyon with self-guided activities on this Family Fun Morning on Friday, August 27 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Look for animal evidence, smell local plants and listen for bird songs while learning about the natural resources in the park. Meet a park naturalist to pick up your adventure goodies at the Berns Amphitheatre (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park, follow signs towards the campground.) $15 day use fee.

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Crystal Cove is a great spot to look for resident dolphins, migrating gray whales and birds just passing by the coastline. Join a park naturalist for a Whale & Wildlife “Twalk” on Saturdays, August 28 and September 4 at 9 a.m. and learn some fun facts about the coastal creatures while walking the bluff trail and scanning the ocean at each overlook. Meet at Pelican Point lot #4. (PCH coastward at Newport Coast and left at the kiosk to the last lot.) $15 day-use fee.

Join a Park Ranger for a fun introduction to the ecology of Crystal Cove State Park at their weekly Junior Ranger programs on Tuesday, August 31 at 10 a.m. This children’s nature program is a favorite in State Parks and allows visitors ages 7-12 to earn a badge. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park, follow signs towards the campground.) Come for the program, stay for the day. $15 day-use parking fee.

Join park naturalist Alex for a fun, kid-friendly Beach Scavenger Hunt on Tuesday, September 7 at 3 p.m. Search for natural treasures left behind by the ocean and learn about the coastal marine wildlife found in the park’s Marine Protected Area (MPA). Bring water, sunscreen, and a hat. Meet at the Los Trancos lot at the trailer (PCH turn inland at the “Los Trancos” stoplight). $15 day-use fee.

California is one of most biologically diverse areas in the world. Celebrate Biodiversity Week at Crystal Cove on Friday, September 10 at 9 a.m. Join park naturalists for a three-mile guided hike to learn about some of the animals and plants in this ecological hotspot. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater (PCH inland at School-State Park stoplight, follow the signs to the Campground/Moro day use). Day-use fee: $5/per hour.

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Join Crystal Cove as they celebrate California Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday, September 18 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Volunteers are needed to clean the 3.5 miles of coastline. The parking fee is waived for those entering the park between 8:30-11:30 a.m. who are planning to join the volunteer event. Show up with your waiver form, filled reusable water bottle, sunscreen, closed-toed shoes, hat, and comfortable clothes. Please join the Park’s efforts by participating in the “bring your own” philosophy by bringing your own grocery/retail plastic bags (for reuse), bucket, garden trowel (with fingers for scraping the sand or even cat litter strainers), and/or a reusable water bottle to make this event as zero waste as possible. Meet at Pelican Point lot #3 or Reef Point. To register, go here. For more information, email Alex.Anderson@parks.ca.gov or go to www.crystalcovestatepark.org.

Explore the huge variety of seaweeds on a guided Seaweeds & Sea Creatures Beach Walk on Sunday, September 19 at 1 p.m. Discover the countless species of marine algae – green, red, and brown – which are found on the beach at Crystal Cove State Park. Learn about the biology, ecology, and even human uses of seaweeds. Meet at Pelican Point parking lot #2 near the boardwalk (PCH coastward at Newport Coast, right at kiosk to the first lot). Day-use fee: $15. The fall equinox marks the end of summer and beginning of fall, when the days and nights are equal length.

Celebrate the season on a guided Autumnal Equinox Sunset Hike at Crystal Cove State Park on Wednesday, September 22 from 6-7 p.m. Join a park naturalist on this moderate uphill one-hour hike. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater (PCH inland at School-State Park stoplight, follow signs towards the campground). Wear sturdy shoes, bring water, and dress in layers.

Day-use fee: $5/per hour.

Fall migration is an exciting time for birds. With migrants on the move, Crystal Cove State Park is a great spot to identify new species as well as see our resident avian friends. Come join a park naturalist for this walk in the backcountry and along the shoreline on Saturday, September 25 at 8 a.m. Meet at the Berns Amphitheatre (PCH inland at School-State Park stoplight, follow signs towards the campground). Day-use fee: $15.