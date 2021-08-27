NewLeftHeader

few clouds

80.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 69  |  August 27, 2021

Tickets on sale for Laguna Live 082721

Tickets on sale for Laguna Live! Jazz concert at the Woman’s Club

On Thursday, Sept 23, Laguna Live! presents The Latin Jazz Syndicate, featuring Bijan Watson on trumpet and Adonis Puentes* on vocals. The concert will be at the Woman’s Club, 286 St. Ann’s Dr, from 5:30-7 p.m. with no intermission. 

Tickets on group

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The Latin Jazz Syndicate hits the stage on September 23 

There will be a cocktail hour prior to the concert with drinks offered by the Wine Gallery. Seating is limited and will be theater style in order to have comfortable social distancing. Tickets are $30 in advance (plus a $2.80 service fee if buying online) or $35 at the door and are available at www.lagunalive.org or by calling (949) 715-9713.

Health Regulations Update: 

Effective immediately, masks are required for all ticketholders. This applies to all ticketholders, regardless of vaccination status, except for individual ticketholders whose age, medical condition, or disability status exempts them from mask requirements, as defined by the California Department of Public Health. Masks must be worn covering the nose and mouth at all times while inside at Laguna Live! events.

*Artists’ appearances are subject to travel restrictions.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.