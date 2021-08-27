NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 69  |  August 27, 2021

Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters 082721

Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters ends 2021 season on Friday, Sept 3

On Friday, Sept 3, the Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach will conclude its 2021 season with the closing night of the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show and Pageant of the Masters. 

The final days of the Festival and Pageant will be filled with art, music, and entertainment for all. Tickets are still available to this summer’s Pageant production Made in America: Trailblazing Artists and Their Stories at www.PageantTickets.com.

Since opening in early July, attendees have enjoyed and purchased artwork from the over 100 artists exhibiting in the 2021 Festival of Arts Fine Art Show. The open-air outdoor gallery offers a breathtaking showcase for artwork of all mediums including painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture, jewelry, and more. Through September 3, guests can join an art tour, shop for artwork for their home or office, watch an artist demonstration, or enjoy a glass of wine in the creative atmosphere. 

Festival of pageant

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

2021 Pageant of the Masters recreation of “California,” 1934, by Maxine Albro

Also part of the Festival of Arts, the summer concert series is going out with a bang with an exciting lineup of talented musicians. The final week will feature concerts by jazz drummer Dave Tull on Friday, Aug 27, pianist Scott Wilkie with “Art, Jazz, Wine and Chocolate” on Thursday, Sept 2, and ending with a Laguna favorite, the 133 Band, on Friday, Sept 3.

The Pageant of the Masters triumphantly returned this summer with the 2021 production Made in America. The creative team and hundreds of volunteers helped to make the show a raving success following the cancellation of last summer’s performances due to the pandemic. 

Hailed as “an absolute joy” and “one of the finest,” audiences from around the world are raving about the production. Through the magic of living pictures, each night Pageant patrons have met the artists who not only made this country their home, but let their creativity be inspired by the freedoms upon which this nation was founded. 

“This is a show not to be missed,” said Marketing/PR Director Sharbie Higuchi. “Your last chance to see the Pageant is only a few days away. Get your tickets before it’s too late!”

This Saturday, Aug 28 is a special Pageant performance and a fundraiser for the Festival of Arts. Hosted by actor, comedian, and writer Dave Foley and musician, composer, and producer Tony Guerrero, this one-night, red carpet affair features a concert with Grammy-winning jazz musician Poncho Sanchez and will see the exciting conclusion of the summer long raffle for a 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge ($60,690 value). 

Celebrities scheduled to appear are Ginger Chan (KTLA), David Faustino (Married with Children), Christopher Knight (The Brady Bunch), Kate Linder (The Young and the Restless), Gia Mantegna (The Prince), Joe Mantegna (Criminal Minds), French Stewart (3rd Rock from the Sun), Caryn Richman (The New Gidget), Larry Wilcox (CHIPS), and many others. Funds raised will benefit the nonprofit organization and its programming.

The Pageant of the Masters production of Made in America: Trailblazing Artists and Their Stories runs through September 3 with tickets on sale now at www.PageantTickets.com. Running in conjunction with the Pageant is the nationally and critically acclaimed Festival of Arts Fine Art Show, open daily through September 3. 

To purchase tickets and to stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Festival of Arts Fine Art Show, follow the Festival on social media at @FestivalPageant, and visit www.foapom.com.

 

