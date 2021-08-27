NewLeftHeader

 August 27, 2021

Laguna Ocean Foundation partners with OCCF 082721

Laguna Ocean Foundation partners with OCCF for “Protect & Preserve” Giving Day

Laguna Ocean Foundation, along with six other nonprofits, is partnering with the Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) on Wednesday, Sept 1 to raise $75,000 during “Protect & Preserve” – a 24-hour collaborative Giving Day to support Orange County’s open spaces and marine protected areas that enrich California’s coastline. 

The Orange County community is being invited to help protect Orange County’s open spaces and marine protected areas. Marine protected areas (MPAs) are areas seaward of the high tide line that have been designated by law to protect or conserve marine life and habitat. MPAs cover 26 percent of U.S. waters with approximately 12 of Orange County’s 44-mile coastline designated as MPAs. 

Laguna Ocean crescent

"Protect and Preserve" Giving Day supports OC's marine protected areas and habitats

“The Protect and Preserve Giving Day will provide much-needed support to Orange County nonprofits working as strategic and effective stewards of Orange County’s natural ecosystems,” said Shelley Hoss, president and CEO, OCCF. “We are proud to support conservation of our natural resources and access to open space for all Orange County residents to enjoy.” 

In addition to Laguna Ocean Foundation, other participating organizations include Laguna Canyon Foundation, Newport Bay Conservancy, OC Habitats, Ocean Defenders Alliance, Pacific Marine Mammal Center, and The Ecology Center. 

Laguna Ocean Whimbrel

The community is invited to help protect OC's open spaces and Marine Protected Areas

“Laguna Ocean Foundation is honored to be part of Protect and Preserve Giving Day,” said Laguna Ocean Foundation’s Managing Director Virginia Lorne. “Our small organization has made a huge impact on the Laguna Coast, educating hundreds of thousands of locals and visitors over the years. Donations on September 1 allow us to continue our programs that serve the community through science, education, and community involvement.” 

To give online during the 24-hour Giving Day, visit www.protect-and-preserve-giving-day.ocnonprofitcentral.org/

For more information about Orange County Community Foundation Collaborative Giving Days, visit www.oc-cf.org/givingdays.

 

