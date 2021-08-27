NewLeftHeader

 August 27, 2021

Laguna Beach – A Look Back

Laguna Beach – A Look Back

By Dr. Gregg DeNicola, Laguna Beach Historical Society

Most Laguna Beach history buffs know several famous films shot here in town...Now, Voyager in 1942 with Bette Davis, the 1934 version of Treasure Island, and even The Long Long Trailer with Lucy and Desi in 1954.

Yet not all are aware that a little Hollywood history was made right here at Woods Cove and Hotel Laguna in 1946 while filming the film noir The Postman Always Rings Twice. At least that is the folk tale.

The book was written and sold to Hollywood in 1934. But due to enforcement of the Hays code, it took 12 years to make it to the big screen, given its major themes were murder and adultery.

Lana Turner played the Femme Fatale and called it her favorite role in her career. In the film, she always wore white (except for three scenes where she wore black), and sales of white swimsuits soared. 

John Garfield played her doomed lover, and their on-set romantic tension translated off screen as well. The cast and stagehands suspected an affair may be brewing but both Turner and Garfield denied it – initially.

Although the setting of the story seemed to be near Malibu, director Tay Garnett chose Laguna Beach for the seaside love scenes. Finding Main Beach not private enough, Woods Cove was chosen for its romantic appearance as well as for privacy.

Ironically, given that it was filmed in 1946, it was a definite possibility Bette Davis may have been looking down on the filming from her living room window.

Lana Turner and John Garfield at Woods Cove filming "The Postman Always Rings Twice"

The legend tells us that, on arrival, there was too much fog in Laguna Beach to film, so the crew headed to San Clemente. No improvement, so back they all went to Laguna Beach. Still, the fog prevented filming for days. 

Mr. Garnett, a heavy drinker in the past, reportedly holed up in his Hotel Laguna room and fell off the wagon. Unable to get out of bed, both Turner and Garfield visited him and convinced him to go back to Hollywood to dry out. A week later, Mr. Garnett was sober, and the fog had lifted, so filming commenced at Woods Cove. 

Mr. Garfield confided to friend and director Vincent Sherman that the on-set sparks with Ms. Turner did carry over to one off-set moonlit tryst on the beach, presumptively Woods Cove. Either for professional reasons, or for lack of chemistry, it was reportedly a one-night encounter.

Despite both actors staying at the Hotel Laguna, they finished filming without further private time. Both remained close friends until Mr. Garfield’s premature death in 1952 at age 39 of a heart attack, standing by him during his 1950s Hollywood blacklisting.

In this stock studio photo, Ms. Turner sports her platinum blonde hair with her infamous two-piece white swimsuit...very provocative for that WW2 era. Mr. Garfield sits on a Woods Cove rock, wearing a robe appearing to be designed for royalty. 

Yes, in 1946, Laguna Beach could say,” We are ready for our closeup, Mr. Garnett!”

Laguna Beach Historical Society is located at 278 Ocean Ave. For more information, call (949) 497-6834 or visit www.lagunabeachhistory.org.

 

