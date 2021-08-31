NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 70  |  August 31, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 083121

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE 

August 31, 2021

Here comes September

Dennis 5The summer of 2021 will not be remembered for its warm water, as the average for the months of July and August was a rather brisk 66.2, with only three days making it up to 70. It was the coolest summer for water temps since 2010. Persistent westerly winds were the perpetrator. Here on Sunday, it’s 64 where it should be 70 or 71. 

Now it’s Monday morning and water temps across the county are really chilly, with readings in the very low 60s, roughly 8-10 degrees below normal for the end of August. Our coldest water summer was 2010, with the average a brisk 64.8, and our warmest water summers were 73.2 in 1997 and 72.9 in 1983, thanks to the two strongest El Nino events of the 20th century.

Here comes September and just about anything can happen in our ninth month here in town. Our normal September hi-lo is 77-64. Our hottest September day was 109 degrees on September 19, 1939, and our coolest September night was 49 on September 26, 1948, which ushered in the coldest winter on record (1948-49) with many low temp records set throughout the course of that season.

Normal September rainfall in Laguna is only around a quarter inch, with our wettest September of 4.47 inches in 1949, thanks to a very rare high-end tropical storm that made landfall near Long Beach on September 25, 1939. The second wettest was 2.82 inches in 1976 and the third wettest was 1.99 inches in 1983, owing to a tropical depression that made it all the way up here thanks to the mega El Nino that year. Normal September ocean temps are still fairly warm, averaging around 68-70, with the warmest reading on record at 81 degrees set back in 1939 and the coldest at 58 in 2003.

Beginning in late September, the northern tier of states across our country will see occasional intrusions of cooler air while the southern tier remains pretty much hot and humid.

September is the peak month for hurricanes in the Atlantic Basin, the Caribbean, and the Gulf of Mexico, and the way things are going, folks from south Texas all the way to Nova Scotia are squirming. It’s crazy how two major hurricanes attacked Louisiana on the same date sixteen years apart – August 29, 2005, and then again on the very same date in 2021, making landfall near the very same place, and then there was Category 5 Camille in 1969.

Here on our side, we’re pretty safe for the most part as historically only two organized tropical cyclones have directly affected our weather here in SoCal. Way back in September of 1858, a Category 2 made landfall near San Diego but hardly anybody was around back then so there was minimal structural damage and loss of lives. Then on September 25, 1939, a high-end tropical storm made landfall near Long Beach but that was about it. That’s why we live here! 

See you on Friday, ALOHA!

 

