Council reviews wildfire safety measures, action items, evacuation study

By SARA HALL

As the second largest wildfire in California history burns on in the northern part of the state, Laguna Beach officials reviewed wildfire safety measures and an evacuation study to better prepare in case of an emergency.

During the August 24 meeting, City Council heard an update of the Wildfire Mitigation and Fire Safety subcommittee’s project implementation (regarding previously approved fire safety improvement opportunities) and received the Evacuation Time Study Report.

At the same time, the Dixie Fire has consumed more than 765,000 acres and is 48 percent contained, as of Monday morning. It’s been burning for more than 45 days, covering five counties and destroying more than 1,200 structures (residential, commercial, and other), according to Cal Fire.

On July 23, 2019, the Wildfire Mitigation and Fire Safety subcommittee presented a comprehensive report which included 42 opportunities to increase fire safety within the city. Council unanimously approved the recommendations and staff has since been implementing the short-term funded items.

So far, eight action items have been completed, five more will be finished by the end of the year, 15 are ongoing, and there are a few that officials have yet to get to in terms of long-range completion.

A lot has been happening on multiple fronts to make progress, said Mayor Bob Whalen.

“I’d just like to thank staff for really moving ahead to take this report and not just put it on a shelf (but) make sure that these individual items are moving ahead,” Whalen said. “More work to be done, for sure, and (that will) require more funding along the way.”

It will likely be addressed in next year’s budget, he added.

“It’s an effort that will never end, but we continue to make great progress,” Whalen said.

Completed initiatives include nine neighborhood outreach meetings with more than 1,000 residents attending and installing a citywide outdoor warning system. The new 21 alert stations can be utilized along with the city’s other alert systems to provide a more advanced warning to residents, noted LB Police Department Chief Jeff Calvert.

“I’m proud to say that we now have one of the most robust alert and warning systems in the state,” Calvert said.

Calvert noted that he, Whalen, and other city staff members visited the city of Paradise in 2019 to learn about their emergency response to the Camp Fire and how Laguna Beach can better prepare.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

A helicopter battles a fire in the canyon in June

“It was a surreal experience for all of us to see the devastation first-hand,” Calvert said. “And really reinforced the need to examine the wildfire threat in our community.”

Among other completed action items from the report is a helicopter fire hydrant filling station that was installed on the fire road between Top of the World and Arch Beach Heights.

Laguna Beach Police Department also held a joint agency meeting with Dana Point and Newport Beach to discuss evacuation procedures in the event of a wildfire. The city also has agreements with Irvine and Newport to utilize their emergency operations centers in case of emergency, explained Senior Management Analyst Jeremy Frimond.

City staff also completed vegetation management in the Bluebird Canyon, including trimming the blue gum trees that were identified as “hazardous” in the report, Frimond said.

Staff will return to council in the fall with a Defensible Space Inspection Program and a cost/benefit analysis report for acquisition of Laguna Canyon Road.

Another project underway is the goat fuel modification program, Frimond said. About 150 goats started in April and are moving quickly due to minimal growth.

Completed later this year will be a defensible space program/ordinance scheduled to be considered by the council in fall, a review of the results of the cost/benefit analysis report and determination by council for the next steps pursuing Laguna Canyon Road undergrounding and improvements, and installation of a fire detection camera in the city’s open space.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Goats grazing on upper Park Avenue as part of a fuel modification program

Another one of the recommendations was the preparation of an evacuation time estimate study, which council also reviewed at the meeting last week. The city retained KLD Engineering to conduct the study, which was evaluated by staff and includes input provided by the emergency Disaster Preparedness Committee’s emergency circulation subcommittee.

The 432-page study also analyzed authorities’ access to several neighborhoods and included sensitivity studies, Calvert explained.

It’s an incredibly lengthy and comprehensive document, noted LB Fire Department Emergency Operations Coordinator Brendan Manning.

The evacuation study estimates times, identifies impaired access areas, and helps further inform the city’s emergency planning efforts.

According to the report, it would take an estimated four hours and 20 minutes to evacuate the entire city, on average under normal roadway conditions (no roadway hazards like stalled vehicles, trees, debris, and/or power lines blocking the road, etc.). That time could increase up to an additional four hours if a wildfire renders both 133 and Coast Highway northbound unavailable.

To calculate the estimates for the study, the consultant analyzed what evacuation routes (number of lanes, capacity, traffic control devices, etc.) from a road network standpoint and what the demand would be in an emergency (permanent residents, tourists, employees, special events, external traffic, etc.). They considered seven scenarios representing different temporal variations (season, time of day, day of the week) and roadway conditions.

“All of those scenarios have different numbers of evacuating vehicles and need to be looked at separately,” Manning said.

Out of the 11 neighborhoods of concern assessed, three are deemed to be “access impaired,” Canyon Acres Drive, Bluebird Canyon, and Diamond Road and Crestview Drive, Manning explained.

“Anybody who lives there can attest to these neighborhoods are surrounded by wooded areas with significant fuels, they have only one way in and out, ingress and egress routes are very narrow at sections, and ingress and egress routes follow windy paths,” Manning said. “These neighborhoods will require early notification.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy city of Laguna Beach

LBFD firefighters helping battle the Monument Fire in Humboldt in Northern California earlier this month

Manning emphasized that it’s a study, not an evacuation plan or operational guide.

“It provides us with the data…that’s going to help us drive the planning process and the operational decisions moving forward,” Manning said.

The study is a planning resource document used to guide emergency planning moving forward. The wildfire report identifies several evacuation improvement opportunities, which the evacuation study will help guide staff’s effort to implement.

The study is not a plan by itself, echoed EDPC emergency circulation subcommittee member Ernest Hackmon.

“It is the basis for doing a data-driven planning process,” Hackmon said. “With these numbers we can then look at how we can operationally plan to be better than these numbers.”

They have to consider the worst-case scenario of the entire city needing to be evacuated, he said. Through the communication systems, they can notify smaller or access-impaired neighborhoods earlier and start the evacuation process in phases. The information and numbers in the study should help them improve the process operationally so that they don’t get into a situation where the fire is coming up the hill and everyone is trying to leave all at once, Hackmon noted.

“This is a small step, (but) it’s a very important step because it gives us some measurability, some data from which we can work with,” Hackmon said.

Manning noted that the operational/tactical evacuation plan was last updated in 2019 and updates were put on hold while the study was conducted. Updating that is their number one priority going forward, he added.

Then they will reach out to key partners (like LB Unified School District, Mission Hospital, Laguna College of Art and Design) that will have their own evacuation plan.

“They already have a plan, but how does this study make changes, improve, or update the plans that some of those key facilities already have?” Manning questioned.

They will use the evacuation modeling to update the plan, then, based on that, they will post signage in the neighborhoods and pre-stage necessary equipment, added City Manager Shohreh Dupuis. That’s all been funded but they’ve been waiting for the study to be completed, she added.

Whalen also asked if the council can get a report in the near future on how the plan has evolved and the action steps taken.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBFD

North Emerald Bay during the 1993 Laguna Beach fire

During public comment, President of the Top of the World Neighborhood Association Gene Felder asked about a locked gate on the fire road. During the 1993 fire, the area got very clogged up later in the day, he said, and some residents had to evacuate via the fire road. Apparently, although the story is unverified, someone had to break through the lock on the gate with a sledgehammer, he said.

“I would like to make sure that there is a viable way of evacuation for Top of the World people and that there is a way, without the use of a sledgehammer, that that gate would be opened,” Felder said.

LBFD Chief Mike Garcia noted that fire station 3, police units, and some public works personnel have a key to the gate for the fire road in the TOW neighborhood. They are looking into the ability to remotely open it through the dispatch center, Garcia said, but they need internet or some kind of connection that they don’t have yet.

“We are looking at it currently, but we’re not quite there yet,” Garcia said.

Other public comments included complimenting the impressive planning document, other constraints to consider (like dense housing projects), including better tourist data, more visibility for information on the city’s website, and that the report should have been a priority years ago.

Council members commented about interviewing people who lived in town during the 1993 fire, emphasizing outreach and preparation for residents before an emergency, holding a readiness session before fire season, and conducting exercises so residents know how an evacuation plays out and feel more comfortable with it.

Councilmember George Weiss asked how they can “stress test” it with the 95 percent confidence level indicated in the report without actually carrying out the evacuation process.

“It seems impossible to predict that close of confidence level without actually having evacuation models and doing some evacuations,” Weiss said, asking about any future plans for simulations or drills.

There’s no way to fully test the study until the city actually has to evacuate, Manning said. However, they are currently in the planning process with the cities of Newport Beach and Irvine to conduct a three-city, multi-phase evacuation exercise.

The tiered training drill starts with leadership from the three cities holding a tabletop decision-making exercise in October, Manning explained. It culminates next April with real-time evacuations of a neighborhood in Laguna Beach as well as pre-identified neighborhoods, he added. They haven’t worked out the details on which neighborhoods to choose, which will be entirely voluntary, Manning said.

“We’re going to be looking for volunteers in those neighborhoods, as well as possibly utilizing CERT volunteers, to test those evacuations of a particular evacuation zone,” Manning said.

Overall, council members were impressed with the report, action items, and the evacuation study.

There are a lot of positive steps being taken to keep residents safe, Weiss said.

“I think the report is really good, it’s very comprehensive,” Weiss said. “I hope we never have to use it.”