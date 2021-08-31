NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 70  |  August 31, 2021

Art in Public Places 083121

“Art in Public Places” – The Shopper by Andrew Myers

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

This is the 24th article in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are over 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents. 

The Shopper by Laguna Beach artist Andrew Myers was installed in 2004 at Ocean Avenue and Beach Street. Composed of bronze and concrete, the four- foot sculpture was funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach Public Art. 

Art in front

Click on photo for a larger image

“The Shopper” was installed in 2004

Myers said of his work, “As an artist, I try to capture the true essentials of life. I am dedicated to putting the true expression of my subject matter into life.” The bronze sculpture is a combination of different people the artist knows in Laguna Beach. “It’s a blend of a lot of people very dear to me,” Andrew said. “I pull a lot of inspiration from people and situations that I’ve had.” Andrew hopes viewers of his work somehow connect to it. 

Born in Braunschweig, Germany, and raised in Ciudad Real, Spain, Myers attended Laguna College of Art and Design (formerly the Art Institute of Southern California). The first time he set foot in an art class, he saw students depicting live nude models in clay, and knew he wanted to be a sculptor.

While in school he devoted himself to classical sculpture training, and it is in this academic setting that he began to find his voice. It is this rigid foundation that allows Myers to transform any material into works of beauty. 

Art in back

Click on photo for a larger image

Modeled after a combination of different people the artist knows in Laguna 

The materials used in his vast body of work include screws, oil paint, charcoal, bronze, cement, and found objects. His signature artwork is sculptures made out of thousands and thousands of screws. His distinctive and realistic pieces, mostly portraits, are made by combining oil paint and shadows. 

On his website Myers says, “I have dedicated the last two decades of my life to the beautifully frustrating pursuit of art. In this pursuit I have found joy, pain, loneliness, success, and failure. I decided to become a full-time artist at 20 years of age, the exact day that I walked into a guided tour of a sculpture room at the Laguna College of Art and Design. Since then, art has not only been my career but my true passion and overall reason for being. 

“It is my opinion that an artist is successful when he or she can express a feeling and make someone think, while at the same time having the skill and discipline of craftsmanship. I will always struggle, I will always think, I will always feel, but I will never give up this pursuit to be unique.”

For more information on Andrew Myers, go to www.andrewmyersart.com.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here.

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

