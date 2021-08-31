NewLeftHeader

PMMC partners with OCCF for “Protect & Preserve” Giving Day

Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC), along with six other nonprofits, is partnering with the Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) on Wednesday, Sept 1 to raise $75,000 during “Protect & Preserve” – a 24-hour collaborative Giving Day to support Orange County’s open spaces and marine protected areas that enrich California’s coastline. 

The Orange County community is being invited to help protect Orange County’s open spaces and marine protected areas. Marine protected areas (MPAs) are areas seaward of the high tide line that have been designated by law to protect or conserve marine life and habitat. MPAs cover 26 percent of U.S. waters with approximately 12 of Orange County’s 44-mile coastline designated as MPAs. 

Pacific Marine Mammal Center rescues, rehabilitates, and releases marine mammals along the entire Orange County coastline, from San Onofre to Seal Beach. In addition, the organization inspires ocean stewardship through science-based education and collaborative research. 

PMMC is almost entirely self-funded through the generous support of individual donors and foundations, along with proceeds from its gift shop of environmentally sustainable and PMMC-branded merchandise. 

“Although the community has gradually opened up after the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are still not yet at full strength with regard to our revenue streams,” said Peter Chang, PMMC CEO. “Many grants and individual donors are rightfully prioritizing health and human services, and there remain capacity and access limitations with our onsite fee-based education programs.”

Alongside PMMC, other participating organizations in this year’s “Protect & Preserve” Giving Day with a shared commitment to conservation and environmental education include Laguna Canyon Foundation, Laguna Ocean Foundation, Newport Bay Conservancy, OC Habitats, Ocean Defenders Alliance, and The Ecology Center. 

“The Protect and Preserve Giving Day will provide much-needed support to Orange County nonprofits working as strategic and effective stewards of Orange County’s natural ecosystems,” said Shelley Hoss, president and CEO, OCCF. “We are proud to support conservation of our natural resources and access to open space for all Orange County residents to enjoy.” 

To give online during the 24-hour Giving Day, visit www.protect-and-preserve-giving-day.ocnonprofitcentral.org/organizations/pacific-marine-mammal-center.

 For more information about Orange County Community Foundation Collaborative Giving Days, visit www.oc-cf.org/givingdays.

 

