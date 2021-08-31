NewLeftHeader

 August 31, 2021

Community remembers Jim Dilley 083121

Community remembers Jim Dilley, Father of the Greenbelt

A colorful and beloved character, a man of great wit, fond of books and history, Jim Dilley was the owner of a local bookstore. He was a lover of nature and interested in town planning and conservation of open space. 

Dilley founded the Laguna Greenbelt, Inc. in 1968 to ultimately make his dream of open space preservation a reality, a dream realized with the preservation of 22,000 acres.

Following his passing in 1980, the proceeds of selling the bookstore were later dedicated to the Canyon Club located off Laguna Canyon Road. Now a beautiful bronze plaque is hung in the Canyon Club to inform people of this significant event in the history. 

Community remembers plaque

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted by Bill Atkins

James W. Dilley, 1912-1980, “Father of the Laguna Greenbelt”

Dilley was a friend of Bruce Hopping and many others who contributed to the Village that has become the City of Laguna Beach and helped protect both open space and the ocean, now a “marine preserve” along the coastline. 

The plaque project was initiated and funded by the Kalos Agathos Foundation as an honored wish of the late Bruce Hopping, longtime Laguna resident and admirer of Dilley and his efforts to preserve the open space surrounding Laguna Beach.

For more details of Jim Dilley’s life, visit www.lagunagreenbelt.org. The image of Dilley on a bronze plaque was designed and mounted under the direction of artist Bill Atkins.

 

