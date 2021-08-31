NewLeftHeader

 August 31, 2021

Fishing at Fisherman’s Cove 083121

Fishing at Fisherman’s Cove

Fishing at closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Dave Remington

Dave Remington and his wife Lauren are avid wildlife photographers who have shot all over the world together. This shot was a bit before sunset at Fisherman’s Cove. “I noticed earlier in the week that this osprey was down here feeding at that time while on a walk,” says Dave. “He would stand on the roof of the condo building on the point and just wait and watch.” 

Fishing at distance

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Dave Remington

Dave came back the next evening with his gear, and there he was again. Dave says, “He finally got this kelp bass after a couple of aborted attempts. Ospreys are one of my favorite birds and amazing to photograph, as sometimes they will catch fish almost as large as they are and fly off.”

Osprey or more specifically the Western Osprey – also called sea hawk, river hawk, and fish hawk – is a diurnal, fish-eating bird of prey with a cosmopolitan range.

 

