 Volume 13, Issue 70  |  August 31, 2021

September is National Preparedness Month 083121

September is National Preparedness Month: City urges residents to build emergency kit and be prepared for emergencies

September marks National Preparedness Month and the City of Laguna Beach encourages its residents to stay informed, make a plan, get involved, and build an emergency kit to be prepared for emergencies. This year’s theme is “Prepare to Protect. Preparing for disasters is protecting everyone you love.” The City will be working with the community and staff on preparedness activities to ensure proper readiness for emergencies.

To kick off the first week of Preparedness Month, the City will conduct a citywide test of the Outdoor Warning System on Friday, Sept 3 at 12 p.m. Any resident, business owner, or visitor near one of the outdoor warning speakers will hear the alert and test message around 12 p.m. on Friday. For more information and to view a map of the City’s Outdoor Warning System speaker locations, click here

CERT volunteers selling emergency backpacks

The City continues to encourage residents to sign up and stay connected to the City during an emergency, including registering your cell phone numbers, text numbers, and email addresses with AlertOC (www.alertoc.com). This is Orange County’s Emergency Notification System which sends geo-targeted emergency notifications to impacted areas.

Additionally, residents can register for Nixle, the City’s community notification system used to alert residents for localized situations and relevant community advisories. Text 92651 to 888-777 to enroll in Nixle. Signing up for AlertOC and Nixle is free and the best way to stay informed in an emergency. Click here to learn more and sign up for emergency alerts.

The City will also hold a series of preparedness events as shown below: 

--Wednesday, Sept 8: Preparedness Event, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Susi-Q & Community Center in collaboration with Laguna Beach Seniors and CERT

--Tuesday, Sept 14: Preparedness Event, 5-7 p.m. at Fire Station 3

--Saturday, Sept 18: Preparedness Event, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at Farmers Market in collaboration with CERT

--Saturday, Sept 25: Preparedness Event, 9-11 a.m. at Fire Station 4

--Monday, Sept 27: Preparedness Event, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Susi-Q & Community Center in collaboration with Laguna Beach Seniors and CERT

Build an emergency kit to be prepared for emergencies

--Saturday, Oct 23: Preparedness & 1993 Fire Anniversary Event, 9-11 a.m. at Fire Station 1

--Saturday, Nov 6: Preparedness Event, 9-11 a.m. at Fire Station 2

The preparedness and outreach events will include General Preparedness Awareness, Know your Evacuation Zones, Defensible Space Guidelines, Fire Safety, Emergency Backpack sales, and CERT awareness/class promotion. Face coverings will be required for all visitors at events and all COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed.

Preparedness Month Weekly Actions

During the week of September 6th – Make a written plan with your family so you can contact one another in an emergency. Include evacuation routes, meeting point locations, contact information should your phone not work, and other items. Visit www.lagunabeachcity.net/getprepared for an easy-to-use template. 

For the week of September 13th – Get involved by registering for a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) class, and learn more information about emergency preparedness, disaster medical operations, fire suppression, and more. The next class starts on Wednesday, Sept 29. Residents can register online today through the City’s recreation class sign-up.

During with the week of September 20th – Build an emergency kit, have supplies on hand to keep everyone warm, safe, fed, and hydrated until help arrives. Create or purchase a 72-hour survival and first aid kit and locate a place to store your food and water.

CERT volunteers at previous earthquake kit distribution event

Lastly, during the week of September 27th – know your evacuation routes. Click here to locate your evacuation route name and number, so that you know it and your routes out in the event of an emergency. 

For more information on how you can get prepared during National Preparedness Month, please contact Brendan Manning, Emergency Operations Coordinator, at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (949) 497-0350.

 

