 Volume 13, Issue 70  |  August 31, 2021

Three beauties 083121

Three beauties

Three beauties Continous Rotation

Photo by Susan Cruciana

Photo by Susan Cruciana

“Continuous Rotation” was created by artists Naomi and Scott Schoenherr as one of three elements for the sculpture garden they created in Heisler Park in 2013. This project was commissioned by the City of Laguna Beach.

Three beauties Sea Breeze

Photo by Susan Cruciana

Photo by Susan Cruciana

“Sea Breeze,” a 10-foot by 4-foot bronze and cast glass sculpture by Sukhdev Dail, installed in 2015 overlooking Main Beach

Three beauties Time Connected

Photo by Susan Cruciana

Photo by Susan Cruciana

 “Time Connected” by artists Naomi and Scott Schoenherr. Another of the three elements they created for the site. They were awarded “Artist of the Year” from the Laguna Beach Alliance for the Arts for their installation of the Heisler Park Sculpture Garden in 2013 and in 2014, they received the Laguna Beautification Award.

 

